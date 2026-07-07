Kangana Ranaut's Queen 2 Sued By Phantom Studios For Rs 250 Crore, Called "Unauthorised Sequel"

Queen 2 has landed in legal trouble.
Vikas Bahl directs the sequel with Kangana Ranaut reprising the lead.
Phantom Studios is suing JioStar for intellectual property infringement.
Kangana Ranaut's Queen 2 has landed in a legal soup. A Mid-Day report disclosed that Phantom Studios has tapped the Bombay High Court, demanding damages of Rs 250 crore over alleged infringement of intellectual property.
According to Mid-Day’s report, Phantom Studios allegedly claimed that Queen 2 is an "unauthorised sequel". The production house approached the Bombay High Court after ‘repeated communication’ about the alleged infringement and ‘settlement discussions’ between the clashing parties. Phantom is suing JioStar and insisting on immediate reparations.
Why Is Phantom Suing Queen 2 Makers?
"There was even a public notice put out and multiple communications sent to Vikas and JioStar as well, informing them before this step was taken," the source said. Another insider reportedly stated that Phantom Studios decided to move legally after learning that Queen 2 had completed filming. The notice mentioned that Phantom Studios didn’t consent to developing any “adaptation or derivative works” based on Queen.
The report also mentioned that Phantom Studios had issued a public notice in April, asserting that it owns 50 per cent of the intellectual property rights of Queen, including the rights to produce sequels. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the shooting of Queen 2. She shared glimpses from the wrap celebrations on Instagram, where she was seen celebrating with the cast and crew after completing the film's principal photography. The project has now entered post production, while the makers haven't yet announced its official release date.
The production of Queen 2 reportedly began in late 2025 , with full-scale shooting progressing through 2026. Vikas Bahl returns to direct the sequel. The endearing tale of a jilted bride who goes on her honeymoon alone, Queen is one of Ranaut's career-defining films, among the most successful bunch of releases from 2013. Ranaut went on to win a National Award for her bravura performance. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon, Mish Boyko and Jeffrey Ho.