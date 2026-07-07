Kangana Ranaut's Queen 2 Sued By Phantom Studios For Rs 250 Crore, Called "Unauthorised Sequel"

The report also mentioned that Phantom Studios had issued a public notice in April, asserting that it owns 50 per cent of the intellectual property rights of Queen, including the rights to produce sequels. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the shooting of Queen 2. She shared glimpses from the wrap celebrations on Instagram, where she was seen celebrating with the cast and crew after completing the film's principal photography. The project has now entered post production, while the makers haven't yet announced its official release date.