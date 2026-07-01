Kangana Ranaut Returns to Lock Upp Season 2 As Janta Ki Awaaz, Not Host, In Dramatic Format Overhaul On Netflix

Kangana Ranaut returns to Lock Upp Season 2 in the new Janta Ki Awaaz role.
Ektaa Kapoor cited a complete format overhaul behind Kangana's hosting exit this season.
Lock Upp Season 2 streams on Netflix with 15 contestants competing over six weeks.
Kangana Ranaut returns to Lock Upp season 2, but not as its host. The actor-politician is set to make a special appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa this weekend as Janta Ki Awaaz, just days after the revamped reality show premiered with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh taking over hosting duties. Her return marks a reunion with the franchise she first fronted in 2022, while introducing a new role within the show's updated format.
Kangana Ranaut joins Lock Upp as Janta Ki Awaaz
Instead of hosting the reality series, Kangana will enter the Lock Upp house as the voice of the audience. In her new role as Janta Ki Awaaz, she will interact with the inmates, offering them a chance to connect more directly with viewers while navigating the competition.
Her appearance is expected to bring a fresh layer of drama to the jail-themed reality show, where contestants continue to battle through demanding tasks, shifting alliances and weekly eliminations.
Why Kangana Ranaut is not hosting Lock Upp Season 2
At the launch event, creator Ektaa Kapoor explained that the decision was part of the show's complete creative overhaul. It was stated by Ektaa that the entire format, branding and judge-jailer structure had been redesigned, making it necessary to introduce new hosts instead of retaining elements from the original season.
The second season features 15 contestants, including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Riyaz Ali and Sufi Motiwala. Contestants live inside a controlled prison-like environment, competing through strategy-based tasks over six weeks.
The new season premiered on June 27 and is streaming on Netflix, with fresh episodes releasing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm. Kangana's special appearance is expected to air during this weekend's episodes.