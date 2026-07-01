Kangana Ranaut Returns to Lock Upp Season 2 As Janta Ki Awaaz, Not Host, In Dramatic Format Overhaul On Netflix

Kangana Ranaut returns to Lock Upp season 2, but not as its host. The actor-politician is set to make a special appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa this weekend as Janta Ki Awaaz, just days after the revamped reality show premiered with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh taking over hosting duties. Her return marks a reunion with the franchise she first fronted in 2022, while introducing a new role within the show's updated format.