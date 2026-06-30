Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor Faces Backlash For Justifying Infidelity As A 'Mistake'

Kapoor further said that long marriages go through several ups and downs and that couples should not rush to end a relationship over a single mistake. "If you really love your partner, nothing is a deal-breaker. Marriage is hard, and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day. There are highs and lows, good periods and bad periods, strong phases and weak phases. In a bad phase, if by mistake something happens, and you can't live without your partner or your children, then time heals everything, and nothing is a deal-breaker," he said.