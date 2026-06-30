Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor Faces Backlash For Justifying Infidelity As A 'Mistake'

Ram Kapoor sparked outrage on Lock Upp Season 2 by claiming that infidelity in a marriage is not always a deal-breaker.
Contestant Shreya Kalra initiated the debate by asking Kapoor about his stance on partner infidelity and rebuilding trust.
Co-contestant Akanksha Chamola strongly challenged Kapoor's views, arguing that physical intimacy cannot happen accidentally.
Actor Ram Kapoor is one of the contestants on Netflix's Lock Upp Season 2. He has been grabbing the headlines since Day 1 for all the wrong reasons. Ram, 52, has faced severe online backlash for his 'entitled' behaviour. He has now sparked outrage after normalising and justifying cheating in a marriage during a recent episode of the reality show, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan.
Ram Kapoor's infidelity remarks
Contestant Shreya Kalra asked Kapoor if he would seek another relationship if his partner cheated. To which he said, "No, you find the connection again."
Kapoor further said that long marriages go through several ups and downs and that couples should not rush to end a relationship over a single mistake. "If you really love your partner, nothing is a deal-breaker. Marriage is hard, and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day. There are highs and lows, good periods and bad periods, strong phases and weak phases. In a bad phase, if by mistake something happens, and you can't live without your partner or your children, then time heals everything, and nothing is a deal-breaker," he said.
Akanksha Chamola reacts to Ram Kapoor's remarks
Co-contestant Akanksha Chamola strongly disagreed with Ram's views, arguing that physical intimacy cannot happen accidentally. "But sir, this doesn't happen by mistake," Chamola said.
Kapoor, defending his stance, said, "Sometimes it happens by mistake."
Chamola argued, "It's not a mistake. You are physically intimate with someone. That's a process. You have to take somebody's clothes off, take your clothes off, and then do it. You cannot say it's a mistake. It's not like I stabbed you by mistake."
Netizens slam Ram Kapoor
Kapoor's remarks drew immediate criticism online. Expressing disappointment, one user wrote, "I appreciate these unscripted shows; it shows how problematic the folks we admire are."
"Ram Kapoor really lost his mind." A third user added, "Ram Kapoor has lost his sanity, I guess," wrote another.
"Glti se ho jata hai.' I just can't with this man. But I really liked that Akanksha took a stand," a user commented.
"He might've cheated on his wife. That's why he's so defensive over it," wrote one user.