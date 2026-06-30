Jasmin Bhasin Health Update: Actor Reveals Terminal Ileitis Diagnosis After Dubai Birthday Scare, Continues Treatment

Jasmin Bhasin's health update confirms treatment will continue after returning from Dubai.
Actor revealed terminal ileitis diagnosis following severe infection during birthday celebrations abroad.
Aly Goni supported Jasmin throughout her hospital stay before her return to India.
Jasmin Bhasin's health update has left her fans deeply concerned after the television actor revealed she is still recovering from a serious medical condition that interrupted her birthday celebrations in Dubai. After being hospitalised abroad, Jasmin shared that she has now travelled back to India to continue her treatment, despite not being fully fit to fly. Her latest update comes days after her boyfriend Aly Goni first informed fans about her sudden health scare.
Jasmin Bhasin says she is still not out of danger
Sharing a video on Instagram Stories, Jasmin explained that doctors in Dubai had advised her to remain admitted because her condition had not fully stabilised. However, she chose to continue her treatment closer to home.
It was shared by the actor that she had not received medical clearance to travel as she was "still not out of the danger zone". She also expressed gratitude towards the doctors and hospital staff in Dubai for stabilising her condition before she boarded her flight to India.
Terminal ileitis diagnosis disrupted birthday celebrations
Earlier, Jasmin disclosed that she had been diagnosed with terminal ileitis along with a severe infection and inflammation shortly after arriving in Dubai for her birthday trip with Aly Goni.
It was said by the actor that her birthday "did not go as expected" and that she hoped to recover soon. Aly also shared photographs from the hospital, where Jasmin celebrated her birthday, alongside an emotional message wishing her a speedy recovery.
The actor later reposted a note discussing autoimmune diseases, chronic fatigue and chronic pain, although she did not state that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition.
Jasmin had recently returned from Cape Town after filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. She has now confirmed that she will be admitted to a hospital in India for further treatment as she continues her recovery.