Kavita Kaushik Urges Delhi Police to Show Restraint Towards Jantar Mantar Student Protesters

"Aadesh chahe jo bhi ho aapka bhi toh ek mann hai, ek dimaag hai, ek conscious hai. Uss conscious ka hi istemaal karna (Regardless of the order, you too have a mind, an intellect, and a conscience. You must make use of that very conscience). Mere desh ke bachchon par haath mat uthana. Bas yahi nivedan karna hai. Thank you (Do not raise a hand against the children of my country. That is all I wish to request. Thank you)," the FIR actress said further.