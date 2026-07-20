Kavita Kaushik Urges Delhi Police to Show Restraint Towards Jantar Mantar Student Protesters

Kavita Kaushik has urged the Delhi Police to exercise restraint and show compassion towards peaceful student protesters at Jantar Mantar.
The student-led agitation, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET-UG paper leak irregularities.
Activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed by the police from the protest site on day 20 of his hunger strike.
Television actor Kavita Kaushik shared a video on social media appealing to the Delhi Police for restraint and compassion towards protesting students.
This follows the forced removal of activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on the 20th day of his indefinite hunger strike, which he has been on since June 28.
The protest is organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over an alleged leak of NEET-UG exam papers and irregularities in India's education system.
Appeal for police compassion
Kaushik, addressing the police directly, urged them to look beyond their uniforms and remember their own families waiting at home.
Kaushik said, "Delhi Police, aap logon se ek nivedan karna tha. Ek baat hai ki aap logon ki bhi toh families hongi na. Maa-baap, bachche, bhai-behen, rishtedar (Delhi Police, I wanted to make a request to you. The thing is, you all have families too, don't you? Parents, children, siblings, relatives)."
She requested the officers to exercise restraint and avoid using force against peaceful citizens.
"Toh jo bhi ho mere desh ke bachchon par, desh ke nagrikon par haath mat uthana, hurt mat karna unko. Bas itna hi kehna hai. Apne bal ka pradarshan inke saamne mat karna (So, whatever happens, do not raise a hand against the children or citizens of my country; do not hurt them. That is all I have to say. Do not display your might before them)," she added.
"Aadesh chahe jo bhi ho aapka bhi toh ek mann hai, ek dimaag hai, ek conscious hai. Uss conscious ka hi istemaal karna (Regardless of the order, you too have a mind, an intellect, and a conscience. You must make use of that very conscience). Mere desh ke bachchon par haath mat uthana. Bas yahi nivedan karna hai. Thank you (Do not raise a hand against the children of my country. That is all I wish to request. Thank you)," the FIR actress said further.
Kaushik explained the students' motivations and the public necessity of a rigorous medical examination process.
She said, "Toh kal ko bhagwan na kare unhein koi medical emergency ho. Aur unhein koi farzi doctor na mile balki ek achcha real doctor unki jaan bacha sake. Isiliye ye bachche protest kar rahe hain (So, God forbid, if they were to face a medical emergency in the future, they wouldn't encounter a fake doctor but would instead be treated by a genuine, competent doctor who could save their lives. That is why these students are protesting)."