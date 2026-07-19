Jennifer Winget Wedding: Actor Marries William Ishmael In Intimate UK Ceremony

Jennifer Winget wedding surprised fans after the couple kept their relationship private.
William Ishmael works in finance and leads business development at MHC Digital Group.
Wedding rumours gained momentum after bridal fitting videos surfaced before the ceremony.
Fans were left surprised after the Jennifer Winget's wedding was announced. The actor married Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony in the UK, choosing to keep their relationship private until after the wedding. The first photographs from the celebration have since gone viral online.
Jennifer Winget wedding photos leave fans delighted
Jennifer confirmed the news by sharing a series of photographs from the ceremony on Instagram. A caption reading, "...and finally our stars aligned!" accompanied the post as the couple offered a glimpse into their special day. One image captured the newlyweds walking out of the church while being showered with confetti, while another showed them sharing a kiss beneath a grand stone arch.
Jennifer wore a strapless white wedding gown paired with a delicate veil, while William Ishmael opted for a navy-blue suit with a cream waistcoat. The couple also shared a montage featuring candid moments with family and close friends.
Who is William Ishmael?
William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman who serves as Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. He studied Economics and Finance at the University of York before building his career in finance, trading and business development.
Wedding rumours had intensified after behind-the-scenes videos of Jennifer trying on her bridal gown surfaced online. Earlier, it had been revealed by a source to Hindustan Times that the couple had become engaged after William proposed during a holiday and that wedding preparations were already underway.
Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover before their separation in 2014. Karan later married Bipasha Basu. The actor has now begun a new chapter with William, with the couple confirming their marriage through their social media posts. The intimate UK ceremony took place this week, before the wedding photographs were officially shared online.