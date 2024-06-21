The actor mentioned that he never spoke about his divorces because he doesn’t expect people to come to him and tell him about their problems. He stated how deserve privacy as they deal with their problems. He continued, “But I never felt the need to speak to anyone about the crap that’s happening in my life because I don’t expect people to come and talk to me about the crap that’s happening in their life. That is not my main motive. I would like to spread some love and joy. Everyone has their own sh*t to deal with and I think everyone deserves that kind of privacy to handle their own sh*t.”