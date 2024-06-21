Television

Karan Singh Grover Finally Opens Up About His Divorces From Shraddha Nigam And Jennifer Winget

In a recent interview, Karan Singh Grover opened up about his divorces with Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget. The actor was last seen in 'Fighter.'

Instagram
Karan Singh Grover Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Karan Singh Grover became a household name when he starred as Dr Armaan Malik in ‘Dill Mill Gayye.’ Since then, the actor has been associated with some of the most popular television shows and some of the biggest productions in Bollywood. The actor has hardly spoken about his past relationships to the media. However, in a latest interview, he opened up about his divorces with Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget.

In a conversation with The Times of India, Karan Singh Grover talked about his previous divorces. He mentioned that, in hindsight, he took the decisions for ‘the best.’ He said, “There’s nothing good about a breakup or a divorce. Yeah, later when people move on, they realize that it happened for the best. That’s a good thing.”

The actor mentioned that he never spoke about his divorces because he doesn’t expect people to come to him and tell him about their problems. He stated how deserve privacy as they deal with their problems. He continued, “But I never felt the need to speak to anyone about the crap that’s happening in my life because I don’t expect people to come and talk to me about the crap that’s happening in their life. That is not my main motive. I would like to spread some love and joy. Everyone has their own sh*t to deal with and I think everyone deserves that kind of privacy to handle their own sh*t.”

In the same conversation, he heaped praises on Bipasha Basu. He revealed that Basu has helped him to understand himself. He added that she changed him for the better. He continued, “I know myself today because of her. The change that has happened is so drastic. Like from being a nocturnal being to somebody waking up at 5 a.m. and wanting to see every sunrise and every sunset.”

Grover had married Shraddha Nigam in December 2008. They separated after 10 months. He, later, married Jennifer Winget in 2012. They got divorced in 2014. He is currently married to Bipasha Basu, and they have a daughter together. On the work front, he was last seen in ‘Fighter’ where he shared the screen with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.

