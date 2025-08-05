Canadian Open: ALexander Zverev Completes Comeback To End Alexei Popyrin's Title Defence

Canadian Open: Zverev battled past Popyrin in a three-set contest, winning 6-7 (8-10), 6-4, 6-3 to set up a semifinal clash with Karen Khachanov

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Alexei Popyrin and Alexander Zverev
Alexei Popyrin and Alexander Zverev at the Canadian Open
info_icon

Alexander Zverev came from a set down to end Alexei Popyrin's hopes of retaining his Canadian Open crown. 

Zverev, who will now face Karen Khachanov for a place in the final, beat Popyrin over three sets, earning a 6-7 (8-10) 6-4 6-3 victory. 

The top seed traded blows with Popyrin throughout the opening exchanges and had two chances to take the opening set in the tie-break. 

However, his Australian opponent was able to recover to claim the early advantage, though Zverev regained his composure in the second to take the match the distance. 

And a break of serve in the second game of the decider proved decisive for Zverev, who sealed his passage to the final four with a volley at the net. 

"I had to tell myself, even though I lost the first set, I thought we were both playing actually quite well," Zverev said. 

"I did one or two mistakes in the end [of the tie-break], and I was very unlucky with the net cord on set point.

"But all in all, I thought it was a high level, and if I continue playing that way, I'm going to get my chances — and that's what I did."

Zverev's next opponent, Khachanov, reached the semi-finals of the Canadian Open for the third time in his career after downing Alex Michelsen in straight sets. 

Khachanov saved two set points in the second to earn a 6-4 7-6 (7-3) triumph in a one-hour and 44-minute battle with the American. 

Following runs at Barcelona and Halle earlier this year, Khachanov has now reached ATP-level semi-finals on hard, grass and clay courts in a single season for the first time in his career.

He has also now picked up his 15th victory at the Canadian Open. Among active men's singles players, only Novak Djokovic (37), Gael Monfils (24), Stan Wawrinka (16) and Zverev (16) have managed more at the tournament. 

Data Debrief: Zverev showcases champion form

Zverev's win over Popyrin saw him clinch his 155th career match win at an ATP Masters 1000 event, equalling Grigor Dimitrov for the most of any player born since the start of 1990. 

But the German was put through his paces as he defeated a reigning champion at an ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career, having lost each of his previous five such matches. 

He is also just the second top seed to defeat the defending men's singles champion at the Canadian Open, after Roger Federer in 2004 since the ATP Masters 1000 format's inception back in 1990. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance