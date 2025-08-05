Alexander Zverev came from a set down to end Alexei Popyrin's hopes of retaining his Canadian Open crown.
Zverev, who will now face Karen Khachanov for a place in the final, beat Popyrin over three sets, earning a 6-7 (8-10) 6-4 6-3 victory.
The top seed traded blows with Popyrin throughout the opening exchanges and had two chances to take the opening set in the tie-break.
However, his Australian opponent was able to recover to claim the early advantage, though Zverev regained his composure in the second to take the match the distance.
And a break of serve in the second game of the decider proved decisive for Zverev, who sealed his passage to the final four with a volley at the net.
"I had to tell myself, even though I lost the first set, I thought we were both playing actually quite well," Zverev said.
"I did one or two mistakes in the end [of the tie-break], and I was very unlucky with the net cord on set point.
"But all in all, I thought it was a high level, and if I continue playing that way, I'm going to get my chances — and that's what I did."
Zverev's next opponent, Khachanov, reached the semi-finals of the Canadian Open for the third time in his career after downing Alex Michelsen in straight sets.
Khachanov saved two set points in the second to earn a 6-4 7-6 (7-3) triumph in a one-hour and 44-minute battle with the American.
Following runs at Barcelona and Halle earlier this year, Khachanov has now reached ATP-level semi-finals on hard, grass and clay courts in a single season for the first time in his career.
He has also now picked up his 15th victory at the Canadian Open. Among active men's singles players, only Novak Djokovic (37), Gael Monfils (24), Stan Wawrinka (16) and Zverev (16) have managed more at the tournament.
Data Debrief: Zverev showcases champion form
Zverev's win over Popyrin saw him clinch his 155th career match win at an ATP Masters 1000 event, equalling Grigor Dimitrov for the most of any player born since the start of 1990.
But the German was put through his paces as he defeated a reigning champion at an ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career, having lost each of his previous five such matches.
He is also just the second top seed to defeat the defending men's singles champion at the Canadian Open, after Roger Federer in 2004 since the ATP Masters 1000 format's inception back in 1990.