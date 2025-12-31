Replug: Apocalypse When?

“The soldiers took my friend to a nearby camp, where they stripped him, tied him up, and inqu­i­red about an incident he had no knowledge of; still, they held him captive through the night. He was beaten, spat at, denied food and water, and at one moment, he quivered with terror unc­­ontrollably at the sight of a cutting plier that a soldier brandished in his face; it was meant as a threat to pull his toenail. Following hours of torture, my friend eventually passed out.”