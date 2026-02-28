Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s Preview: Zestful ZIM Hope To End Campaign On High Against Proteas

Zimbabwe and South Africa are set to lock horns in an all African battle in their Super 8 concluder at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Get the full preview and live streaming details right here

Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s Preview
South Africa celebrating their 76-run victory against India in a Super 8 match at ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Knocked out Zimbabwe face unbeaten South Africa in Super 8 concluder

  • The Proteas are already through to the semi-finals

  • Live Streaming details available

Zimbabwe will need to fix their bowling woes against a skillful South Africa as they aim to end their spirited ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a high. The will play their final Super 8 fixture on Sunday, (Mar 1) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Reaching the Super 8 as group toppers was part of the success story for Zimbabwe and inspired by their leader Sikandar Raza, they would be determined to push South Africa to the limit.

South Africa are the team to beat in the ICC showpiece and if Zimbabwe are to challenge them, they will have to come up with a better bowling performance after conceding more than 250 runs in the previous two Super 8 games against West Indies and India.

Raza knows they can only compete with the bigger teams if they do well in all three departments.

"At the World Cup against the best teams, you need all your three departments to be working hand in hand. And unfortunately, if one lacks, then the game runs away from you.

"So hopefully in the last game, leave everything on the park and we try and sort out all our three departments and hopefully that gives us the best chance to win the game," Raza had said after the India defeat.

His team has been guilty of bowling too many loose balls in the Super 8 stage. They need to bowl with the discipline they displayed against Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stage.

Their unbeaten run in the group stage came on slow pitches of Sri Lanka but the margin of error drops drastically in batting friendly Indian conditions as they experienced in Mumbai and Chennai.

On the batting front, the opening duo of Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani need to maximise the poweplay.

Bennett, who is yet to be dismissed in the tournament, showed against India he can also hit sixes. He would need to find a way to clear the stands against a wily South African attack.

Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi (11 wickets each) have been the standout bowlers for the Proteas and complemented well by pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch and frontline spinner Keshav Maharaj.

The top-three comprising skipper Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton too are at the top of their game and it would take a special bowling effort from Raza and his team to stop them.

The middle order, including David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis, has also made an impact in the Super 8.

South Africa, who have only played in Ahmedabad and Delhi so far in the tournament, return to the national capital for their final Super 8 fixture.

In the five games played here, 200 has only been breached once with India posting 209 against Namibia.

It is a dead rubber effectively with South Africa already through to the semifinals and Zimbabwe eliminated from the race following back-to-back losses.

Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Live Streaming Details

This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network across India.

Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Squads

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

