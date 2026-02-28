Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Delhi Hourly Weather Forecast, Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

Groundsmen remove covers from the field before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between South Africa and UAE, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Groundsmen remove covers from the field before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between South Africa and UAE, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI/Salman Ali