Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Delhi Hourly Weather Forecast, Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

Zimbabwe face South Africa in their Super 8s concluder in Delhi
The Proteas are yet to lose a match in this T20 World Cup edition
Sikander Raza's Zimbabwe already eliminated
The second last Super 8s clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday (Mar 1) features an all-African showdown between two sides on with totally opposite fates.
While South Africa has emerged as the tournament's undisputed powerhouse, Zimbabwe will be playing for pride after being eliminated following consecutive losses to the West Indies and India.
South Africa enters this fixture as the team to beat. Their campaign was defined by a massive 76-run statement win over co-hosts India in Ahmedabad, followed by a clinical 9-wicket demolition of the West Indies on February 26.
In that encounter, the Proteas' bowling unit, led by Lungi Ngidi (3/30) and supported by Kagiso Rabada and Corbin Bosch, had the Windies reeling at 83/7.
Despite a late 87-run rescue act by Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd that pushed the total to 176, the chase was a formality.
Captain Aiden Markram steered the ship with a blistering 82 off 46 balls and his knock was complimented by solid 40s from Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton.
Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Updated Hourly Weather Forecast Of Delhi
1:00 PM to 4:00 PM (31°C): Sunny with 0% rain probability.
5:00 PM to 7:00 PM (28°C): Clear with 0% rain probability.
8:00 PM to 11:00 PM (24°C): Clear with 0% rain probability.
Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Will There Be A Reserve Day?
As per the rules set by the International Cricket Council for the 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 stages, there will be no reserve days. If a minimum of 5 overs per side cannot be completed by the cut-off time, the match will be called off and be declared as No Result.
Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Pitch Report
The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch for tomorrow’s ZIM vs SA clash is expected to be a balanced, batting-friendly surface, especially during the powerplay. However, as the game will progress, the track is expected to slow down.
Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Squads
South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Smith
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (C), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Graeme Cremer, Wellington Masakadza, Ben Curran, Clive Madande