West Indies Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast Today

South Africa pulled off the biggest performance of the Super 8 so far when they defeated title favourites India by a massive 76-margin in their first match. The win also increated their net run rate which has made them massive favourites to enter the semi-final. Despite a batting collapse against India, South Africa showed resilience, planning and execution to turn the situation in their favour and eventually secured a victory. This shows they are ready to go all the way this time to the title.