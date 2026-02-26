West Indies Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast Today

Heavyweights South Africa and West Indies lock horns in the Super 8 clash at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Check the hourly weather right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Photo: BCCI/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • West Indies clash with South Africa in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

  • The match will be hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

  • Check the hourly weather of the WI vs SA match here

West Indies will cross swords with South Africa in their second ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group 2 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 26, Thursday. It is a crucial match in context of the Super 8 Group 1 as it will decide the standings of the race to the semi-final.

West Indies had a brilliant start to their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as they defeated Zimbabwe by a massive margin of 107 runs. West Indies produced a power-packed batting performance setting up a total of 254 runs. They effectively batted out Zimbabwe out of the game courtesy Shimron Hetmyer's pyrotechnics. They bowled out Zimbabwe for only 154 runs and secured a boost in their net run rate as well which has powered them to a big advantage going ahead in the Super 8.

South Africa pulled off the biggest performance of the Super 8 so far when they defeated title favourites India by a massive 76-margin in their first match. The win also increated their net run rate which has made them massive favourites to enter the semi-final. Despite a batting collapse against India, South Africa showed resilience, planning and execution to turn the situation in their favour and eventually secured a victory. This shows they are ready to go all the way this time to the title.

The West Indies vs South Africa match is also important in the context of India's qualification chances. If West Indies defeats South Africa by a narrow margin, it will be very difficult for India to qualify even with two wins given the net run rate they have. That is why the West Indies vs South Africa match will be one of the biggest of the competition with many eyes pointed at it.

Related Content
Related Content

West Indies Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Hourly Weather Forecast Of Ahmedabad

Hourly weather at Ahmedabad during West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s Photo: Accuweather
info_icon

Ahmedabad is experiencing sunny daytime conditions with a temperature of 33°C. The humidity is at 24% with a UV index of 6, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation. Winds are light at 4 mph coming from the southwest, ensuring a clear and dry afternoon for the 3:00 PM IST start.

West Indies Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Will There Be A Reserve Day?

As per the rules set by the International Cricket Council for the 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 stages, there will be no reserve days. If a minimum of 5 overs per side cannot be completed by the cut-off time, the match will be called off and be declared as No Result.

But as per the weather prediction, a full game 40-over game is on the cards.

West Indies Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Squads

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Smith

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. West Indies Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Shai Hope | WI 32/2 (3)

  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Men In Blue Clash With The Chevrons In Do-Or-Die Super 8 Encounter

  3. T20 World Cup Dispatch: India Derailed, Already? Pitch Betrayal Elsewhere, And The Message From A Captain's Wife

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Key Battles And Match Prediction

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: What Happens If Jammu & Kashmir Vs Karnataka Ends In A Draw?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 

  2. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

  3. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  4. AI Summit Protest: Himachal Police Detain 20 Delhi Police Cops In Shimla Over “Illegal” Arrests

  5. Veteran CPI Leader R Nallakannu Passes Away At 101

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Bill Gates Apologises Over Ties with Epstein, Says He Did 'Nothing Illicit'

  2. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  3. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  4. PM Modi Affirms India’s Support For Israel During Address To Knesset

  5. Trump: Pakistan PM Told Me 35 Million Would Have Died Without My India-Pakistan Intervention

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 