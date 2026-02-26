West Indies Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast Today

West Indies clash with South Africa in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8
The match will be hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Check the hourly weather of the WI vs SA match here
West Indies will cross swords with South Africa in their second ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group 2 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 26, Thursday. It is a crucial match in context of the Super 8 Group 1 as it will decide the standings of the race to the semi-final.
West Indies had a brilliant start to their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as they defeated Zimbabwe by a massive margin of 107 runs. West Indies produced a power-packed batting performance setting up a total of 254 runs. They effectively batted out Zimbabwe out of the game courtesy Shimron Hetmyer's pyrotechnics. They bowled out Zimbabwe for only 154 runs and secured a boost in their net run rate as well which has powered them to a big advantage going ahead in the Super 8.
South Africa pulled off the biggest performance of the Super 8 so far when they defeated title favourites India by a massive 76-margin in their first match. The win also increated their net run rate which has made them massive favourites to enter the semi-final. Despite a batting collapse against India, South Africa showed resilience, planning and execution to turn the situation in their favour and eventually secured a victory. This shows they are ready to go all the way this time to the title.
The West Indies vs South Africa match is also important in the context of India's qualification chances. If West Indies defeats South Africa by a narrow margin, it will be very difficult for India to qualify even with two wins given the net run rate they have. That is why the West Indies vs South Africa match will be one of the biggest of the competition with many eyes pointed at it.
West Indies Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Hourly Weather Forecast Of Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad is experiencing sunny daytime conditions with a temperature of 33°C. The humidity is at 24% with a UV index of 6, and there is a 0% chance of precipitation. Winds are light at 4 mph coming from the southwest, ensuring a clear and dry afternoon for the 3:00 PM IST start.
West Indies Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Will There Be A Reserve Day?
As per the rules set by the International Cricket Council for the 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 stages, there will be no reserve days. If a minimum of 5 overs per side cannot be completed by the cut-off time, the match will be called off and be declared as No Result.
But as per the weather prediction, a full game 40-over game is on the cards.
West Indies Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Squads
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Smith
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles