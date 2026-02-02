World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 Preview: Schedule, Where To Watch, How Many Indians In Fray

Here is a handy guide for the upcoming World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 in Poland, detailing the star attractions, day-wise schedule and live streaming details

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
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World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 Preview Schedule Live Streaming How Many Indians
File photo of men's pole vault world record-holder Armand Duplantis in action. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 to be held from March 20 to 22

  • Armand Duplantis, Kishane Thompson, Julien Alfred among big names to compete

  • No Indian athlete will be seen in action

A delectable assortment of the athletics world's brightest stars are set to take the track and field at the Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena Torun in Poland, starting Friday (March 20) for the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026.

As many as 674 athletes from 118 member federations will compete over three days across 26 events: 13 each for men and women. There will be 12 defending champions from the previous edition (Nanjing 2025) in attendance, including the one and only Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis in men's pole vault.

It is a special return for Duplantis to the same city (Torun) where he broke the world record for the first time in 2020. He has since bettered his own mark 14 times, most recently at the eponymous Mondo Classic in Uppsala, Sweden on March 13.

FILE - Sweden's Armand Duplantis is reacts after winning gold and setting a world record in the men's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. - (AP Photo/Ashley Landis,File)
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone And Mondo Duplantis Named World Athletes Of The Year For 2025

BY Associated Press

Eleven individual gold medallists from the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and nine individual gold medallists from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are also part of the roster. Apart from Duplantis, the big names include sprint stars Kishane Thompson (men's 60m) and Julien Alfred (women's 60m) and world record-holders Yaroslava Mahuchikh (women’s high jump) and Keely Hodgkinson (women's 800m).

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Any Indians In Competition?

No Indian athlete will be seen in action at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026. The country did not have any representation at the 2025 edition either. India is yet to claim a medal in the history of the event.

World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 Schedule

Note: All timings are in IST.

Friday, 20 March: Day 1

Morning Session

Men's 60 Metres, Heptathlon: 2:35pm

Men's 60 Metres, Heats: 2:50pm

Men's Long Jump, Heptathlon: 3:23pm

Women's 400 Metres, Heats: 3:38pm

Women's High Jump, Final: 4:09pm

Men's 400 Metres, Heats: 4:26pm

Women's 800 Metres, Heats: 5:08pm

Men's Shot Put, Heptathlon: 5:27pm

Men's 800 Metres, Heats: 5:51pm

Evening Session

Women's Shot Put, Final: 10:40pm

Men's High Jump, Heptathlon: 10:46pm

Women's 1500 Metres, Heats: 10:52pm

Men's 1500 Metres, Heats: 11:24pm

Men's Triple Jump, Final: 12:05am

Women's 400 Metres, Semi-Final: 12:12am

Men's 60 Metres, Semi-Final: 12:46am

Men's 400 Metres, Semi-Final: 1:14am

Men's 60 Metres, Final: 1:52am

Saturday, 21 March: Day 2

Morning Session

Men's 60 Metres Hurdles, Heptathlon: 2:35pm

Men's 60 Metres Hurdles, Heats: 2:50pm

Women's 60 Metres, Heats: 3:35pm

Men's Pole Vault, Heptathlon: 3:40pm

Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay, Final: 4:30pm

Men's High Jump, Final: 4:45pm

Women's 800 Metres, Semi-Final: 4:52pm

Men's 800 Metres, Semi-Final: 5:38pm

Evening Session

Men's Pole Vault, Final: 10:55pm

Men's 400 Metres, Final: 11:04pm

Men's 1000 Metres, Heptathlon: 11:22pm

Women's 3000 Metres, Final: 11:34pm

Men's 3000 Metres, Final: 11:52pm

Women's Triple Jump, Final: 12:08am

Men's 60 Metres Hurdles, Semi-Final: 12:18am

Women's 60 Metres, Semi-Final: 12:44am

Women's 400 Metres, Final: 1:10am

Men's 60 Metres Hurdles, Final: 1:32am

Women's 60 Metres, Final: 1:50am

Sunday, 22 March: Day 3

Morning Session

Women's 60 Metres Hurdles, Pentathlon: 2:35pm

Women's Long Jump, Final: 2:50pm

Women's High Jump, Pentathlon: 3:13pm

Men's 4x400 Metres Relay, Heats: 3:18pm

Men's Shot Put, Final: 3:53pm

Women's 4x400 Metres Relay, Heats: 4:35pm

Women's 60 Metres Hurdles, Heats: 5:25pm

Women's Shot Put, Pentathlon: 5:51pm

Evening Session

Women's Long Jump, Pentathlon: 10:10pm

Women's Pole Vault, Final: 10:15pm

Men's 1500 Metres, Final: 11:08pm

Women's 60 Metres Hurdles, Semi-Final: 11:21pm

Men's Long Jump, Final: 11:42pm

Women's 1500 Metres, Final: 11:52pm

Men's 800 Metres, Final: 12:08am

Women's 800 Metres, Final: 12:23am

Women's 800 Metres, Pentathlon: 12:33am

Women's 60 Metres Hurdles, Final: 12:43am

Men's 4x400 Metres Relay, Final: 12:56am

Women's 4x400 Metres Relay, Final: 1:17am

World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026: Live Streaming Info

The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 will be live streamed on the World Athletics+ platform in India. It will not be telecast on any platform in the country. For streaming details for other territories, CLICK HERE.

Q

When was the last time India competed at the World Athletics Indoor Championships?

A

India last competed at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2024 in Glasgow, Jeswin Aldrin and Praveen Chithravel representing the country.

Q

Has India ever bagged a medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships?

A

No, an Indian athlete has never stood on the podium in World Athletics Indoor Championships history.

Q

When will World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 start and end?

A

World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 will start on March 20 and end on March 22.

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