World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 Preview: Schedule, Where To Watch, How Many Indians In Fray

Summary of this article
World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 to be held from March 20 to 22
Armand Duplantis, Kishane Thompson, Julien Alfred among big names to compete
No Indian athlete will be seen in action
A delectable assortment of the athletics world's brightest stars are set to take the track and field at the Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena Torun in Poland, starting Friday (March 20) for the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026.
As many as 674 athletes from 118 member federations will compete over three days across 26 events: 13 each for men and women. There will be 12 defending champions from the previous edition (Nanjing 2025) in attendance, including the one and only Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis in men's pole vault.
It is a special return for Duplantis to the same city (Torun) where he broke the world record for the first time in 2020. He has since bettered his own mark 14 times, most recently at the eponymous Mondo Classic in Uppsala, Sweden on March 13.
Eleven individual gold medallists from the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and nine individual gold medallists from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are also part of the roster. Apart from Duplantis, the big names include sprint stars Kishane Thompson (men's 60m) and Julien Alfred (women's 60m) and world record-holders Yaroslava Mahuchikh (women’s high jump) and Keely Hodgkinson (women's 800m).
Any Indians In Competition?
No Indian athlete will be seen in action at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026. The country did not have any representation at the 2025 edition either. India is yet to claim a medal in the history of the event.
World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 Schedule
Note: All timings are in IST.
Friday, 20 March: Day 1
Morning Session
Men's 60 Metres, Heptathlon: 2:35pm
Men's 60 Metres, Heats: 2:50pm
Men's Long Jump, Heptathlon: 3:23pm
Women's 400 Metres, Heats: 3:38pm
Women's High Jump, Final: 4:09pm
Men's 400 Metres, Heats: 4:26pm
Women's 800 Metres, Heats: 5:08pm
Men's Shot Put, Heptathlon: 5:27pm
Men's 800 Metres, Heats: 5:51pm
Evening Session
Women's Shot Put, Final: 10:40pm
Men's High Jump, Heptathlon: 10:46pm
Women's 1500 Metres, Heats: 10:52pm
Men's 1500 Metres, Heats: 11:24pm
Men's Triple Jump, Final: 12:05am
Women's 400 Metres, Semi-Final: 12:12am
Men's 60 Metres, Semi-Final: 12:46am
Men's 400 Metres, Semi-Final: 1:14am
Men's 60 Metres, Final: 1:52am
Saturday, 21 March: Day 2
Morning Session
Men's 60 Metres Hurdles, Heptathlon: 2:35pm
Men's 60 Metres Hurdles, Heats: 2:50pm
Women's 60 Metres, Heats: 3:35pm
Men's Pole Vault, Heptathlon: 3:40pm
Mixed 4x400 Metres Relay, Final: 4:30pm
Men's High Jump, Final: 4:45pm
Women's 800 Metres, Semi-Final: 4:52pm
Men's 800 Metres, Semi-Final: 5:38pm
Evening Session
Men's Pole Vault, Final: 10:55pm
Men's 400 Metres, Final: 11:04pm
Men's 1000 Metres, Heptathlon: 11:22pm
Women's 3000 Metres, Final: 11:34pm
Men's 3000 Metres, Final: 11:52pm
Women's Triple Jump, Final: 12:08am
Men's 60 Metres Hurdles, Semi-Final: 12:18am
Women's 60 Metres, Semi-Final: 12:44am
Women's 400 Metres, Final: 1:10am
Men's 60 Metres Hurdles, Final: 1:32am
Women's 60 Metres, Final: 1:50am
Sunday, 22 March: Day 3
Morning Session
Women's 60 Metres Hurdles, Pentathlon: 2:35pm
Women's Long Jump, Final: 2:50pm
Women's High Jump, Pentathlon: 3:13pm
Men's 4x400 Metres Relay, Heats: 3:18pm
Men's Shot Put, Final: 3:53pm
Women's 4x400 Metres Relay, Heats: 4:35pm
Women's 60 Metres Hurdles, Heats: 5:25pm
Women's Shot Put, Pentathlon: 5:51pm
Evening Session
Women's Long Jump, Pentathlon: 10:10pm
Women's Pole Vault, Final: 10:15pm
Men's 1500 Metres, Final: 11:08pm
Women's 60 Metres Hurdles, Semi-Final: 11:21pm
Men's Long Jump, Final: 11:42pm
Women's 1500 Metres, Final: 11:52pm
Men's 800 Metres, Final: 12:08am
Women's 800 Metres, Final: 12:23am
Women's 800 Metres, Pentathlon: 12:33am
Women's 60 Metres Hurdles, Final: 12:43am
Men's 4x400 Metres Relay, Final: 12:56am
Women's 4x400 Metres Relay, Final: 1:17am
World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026: Live Streaming Info
The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 will be live streamed on the World Athletics+ platform in India. It will not be telecast on any platform in the country. For streaming details for other territories, CLICK HERE.
When was the last time India competed at the World Athletics Indoor Championships?
India last competed at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2024 in Glasgow, Jeswin Aldrin and Praveen Chithravel representing the country.
Has India ever bagged a medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships?
No, an Indian athlete has never stood on the podium in World Athletics Indoor Championships history.
When will World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 start and end?
World Athletics Indoor Championships 2026 will start on March 20 and end on March 22.