FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Group L

England

England enter the World Cup with one of the strongest squads in the competition. Their preparations have been encouraging, with wins over New Zealand (1-0) and Costa Rica (3-0). However, questions remain over their ability to deliver in the knockout stages after disappointments at the last two World Cups and the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy. With Harry Kane likely playing his final World Cup, the hosts will be desperate to finally go all the way.