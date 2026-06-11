FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Group L brings together England, 2018 runners-up Croatia, African contenders Ghana and CONCACAF representatives Panama. With England and Croatia boasting a wealth of tournament experience, the group appears to have two clear favourites on paper.
England and Croatia are widely expected to battle for top spot and automatic qualification, thanks to the quality and depth available in their squads. Ghana, however, have a history of upsetting bigger nations on the World Cup stage, while Panama will look to draw on their underdog spirit and challenge expectations in what could be a fascinating final group of the tournament.
With an expanded 48- team format in this year's World Cup, every point will carry a heavy weightage for the four teams in one of the most anticipated groups.
Group L
England
England enter the World Cup with one of the strongest squads in the competition. Their preparations have been encouraging, with wins over New Zealand (1-0) and Costa Rica (3-0). However, questions remain over their ability to deliver in the knockout stages after disappointments at the last two World Cups and the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy. With Harry Kane likely playing his final World Cup, the hosts will be desperate to finally go all the way.
Croatia
Croatia may not attract the same attention as some of the tournament favourites, but writing them off would be a mistake. Despite a 2-0 defeat to Belgium in a recent friendly, they bounced back with a 2-1 win over Slovenia. The Croatians were runners-up in 2018 and reached the semi-finals in 2022 after stunning Brazil in the quarter-finals. With Luka Modrić set for one last World Cup, they remain a dangerous proposition.
Ghana
Ghana head into the tournament looking to rediscover momentum after a mixed warm-up campaign. The Black Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico before drawing 1-1 with Wales. While they may start behind England and Croatia in the pecking order, Ghana possess the athleticism and talent to trouble any opponent on their day.
Panama
Panama face a difficult challenge in Group L after enduring a tough run of results before the tournament. They were beaten 6-2 by Brazil and 4-2 by the Dominican Republic, while also drawing 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Central Americans will need a significant improvement if they are to compete for a place in the knockout rounds.
This format increases the number of knockout spots and gives every nation a realistic chance of advancing beyond the group stage.
Group L Fixtures
|Date (IST)
|Match
|Kick-Off Time (IST)
|Venue
|June 18, 2026 (Thursday)
|England vs Croatia
|01:30
|Dallas Stadium, Dallas (USA)
|June 18, 2026 (Thursday)
|Ghana vs Panama
|04:30
|Toronto Stadium, Toronto (Canada)
|June 24, 2026 (Wednesday)
|England vs Ghana
|01:30
|Boston Stadium, Boston (USA)
|June 24, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Panama vs Croatia
|04:30
|Toronto Stadium, Toronto (Canada)
|June 28, 2026 (Sunday)
|Panama vs England
|02:30
|New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford (USA)
|June 28, 2026 (Sunday)
|Croatia vs Ghana
|02:30
|Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia (USA)
One of the most anticipated group in this year's FIFA World Cup, England kicks off the first match vs Croatia on June 18th, 1:30am (IST), tough to predict the result of this high intensity match between the two European giants.
Live Streaming Details
Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?
In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.