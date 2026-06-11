FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Explore FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L with team profiles, favourites, format, and complete fixtures featuring England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama

England Vs New Zealand, International Friendly 2026, ENG 1-0 NZ
England footballers pose ahead of International Friendly against New Zealand at Florida. Photo: England/X

Group L brings together England, 2018 runners-up Croatia, African contenders Ghana and CONCACAF representatives Panama. With England and Croatia boasting a wealth of tournament experience, the group appears to have two clear favourites on paper.

England and Croatia are widely expected to battle for top spot and automatic qualification, thanks to the quality and depth available in their squads. Ghana, however, have a history of upsetting bigger nations on the World Cup stage, while Panama will look to draw on their underdog spirit and challenge expectations in what could be a fascinating final group of the tournament.

With an expanded 48- team format in this year's World Cup, every point will carry a heavy weightage for the four teams in one of the most anticipated groups.

The tournament will feature 104 matches making it the biggest FIFA World Cup in history.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Group J Guide

Group L

England

England enter the World Cup with one of the strongest squads in the competition. Their preparations have been encouraging, with wins over New Zealand (1-0) and Costa Rica (3-0). However, questions remain over their ability to deliver in the knockout stages after disappointments at the last two World Cups and the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy. With Harry Kane likely playing his final World Cup, the hosts will be desperate to finally go all the way.

Croatia

Croatia may not attract the same attention as some of the tournament favourites, but writing them off would be a mistake. Despite a 2-0 defeat to Belgium in a recent friendly, they bounced back with a 2-1 win over Slovenia. The Croatians were runners-up in 2018 and reached the semi-finals in 2022 after stunning Brazil in the quarter-finals. With Luka Modrić set for one last World Cup, they remain a dangerous proposition.

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Norway footballers in the viking photshoot by David Yarrow ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. - nff_landslag/X
Thomas Partey of Ghana and Nico Schlotterbeck of Germany challenge for the ball during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Ghana in Stuttgart, Germany, March 30, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
England's Harry Kane, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Group F UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium in London, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. - | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Ghana

Ghana head into the tournament looking to rediscover momentum after a mixed warm-up campaign. The Black Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico before drawing 1-1 with Wales. While they may start behind England and Croatia in the pecking order, Ghana possess the athleticism and talent to trouble any opponent on their day.

Panama

Panama face a difficult challenge in Group L after enduring a tough run of results before the tournament. They were beaten 6-2 by Brazil and 4-2 by the Dominican Republic, while also drawing 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Central Americans will need a significant improvement if they are to compete for a place in the knockout rounds.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Group H Guide

Format

The 2026 FIFA World Cup features an expanded 48-team format, with 12 groups of four teams each. Every team plays three group-stage matches. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, progress to the Round of 32.

This format increases the number of knockout spots and gives every nation a realistic chance of advancing beyond the group stage.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Group I Guide

Group L Fixtures

Date (IST)MatchKick-Off Time (IST)Venue
June 18, 2026 (Thursday)England vs Croatia01:30Dallas Stadium, Dallas (USA)
June 18, 2026 (Thursday)Ghana vs Panama04:30Toronto Stadium, Toronto (Canada)
June 24, 2026 (Wednesday)England vs Ghana01:30Boston Stadium, Boston (USA)
June 24, 2026 (Wednesday)Panama vs Croatia04:30Toronto Stadium, Toronto (Canada)
June 28, 2026 (Sunday)Panama vs England02:30New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford (USA)
June 28, 2026 (Sunday)Croatia vs Ghana02:30Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia (USA)

One of the most anticipated group in this year's FIFA World Cup, England kicks off the first match vs Croatia on June 18th, 1:30am (IST), tough to predict the result of this high intensity match between the two European giants.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Group L Preview

Live Streaming Details

Q

Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

A

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

Q

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?

A

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.

Q

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?

A

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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