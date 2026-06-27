Panama Vs England LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's Group L fixture between Panama and England

England Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
England's Harry Kane (9) reacts after missing a shot on goal during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Ghana in Foxborough. Petr David Josek/Ap Photo
Summary of this article

  • England must win this game to end as table toppers of Group L.

  • Panama might get a breakthrough if at all they win provided that Croatia must lose their game against Ghana.

  • The match will be played on June 28, Sunday, 2:30 am (IST) at the New York New Jersey Stadium, New York, USA.

England enter their final Group L fixture with plenty to prove after an impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia was followed by a frustrating 0-0 draw against Ghana. Despite dominating possession and creating chances, the Three Lions failed to find the net, while captain Harry Kane endured a difficult outing, finishing with a 5.5 player rating. The bizarre "black magic" claims made by Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam before the match only added to the post-game discussion, although there is no evidence supporting those claims.

Panama, meanwhile, are fighting for survival after back-to-back defeats left them bottom of Group L with 0 points. Qualification is still mathematically possible, but they must first pull off a major upset against England. Even then, they would also need Croatia to lose against Ghana to keep their Round of 32 hopes alive. England, currently on four points, know that a victory would all but secure qualification and could even help them finish on top of the group.

Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

England and Panama have played each other only once in official international football, with England winning 1-0-0. The two nations share a total goal difference of 6-1 in favor of the English .

Related Content
England's Harry Kane (9) tries a shot during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Ghana in Foxborough. - Martin Meissner/AP Photo
England head coach Thomas Tuchel gives instructions to his players during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas - AP Photo
Ghana's Caleb Yirenkyi (3) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Ghana and Panama in Toronto, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ghana's Caleb Yirenkyi (3) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Ghana and Panama in Toronto, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Experts predict a comfortable 2-0 or 3-1 victory for England against Panama. Coming off a frustrating 0-0 draw with Ghana, the Three Lions are expected to bounce back, dominate possession, and secure the top spot in Group L. Panama's resilient low block might keep the scoreline respectable, but England's superior depth should prove decisive

Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: New York, USA

  • Stadium: New York New Jersey Stadium

  • Date: Sunday, 28 June

  • Kick-off Time: 28/06/2026 – 2:30 am (IST)

Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Panama Predicted XIs:

Orlando Mosquera (GK), Andrés Andrade, José Córdoba, Jiovany Ramos, César Blackman, Yoel Bárcenas, Carlos Harvey, Amir Murillo, José Luis Rodríguez, Cecilio Waterman, Cristian Martínez

England Predicted XIs:

Pickford (GK); James, Konsa, Guéhi, Spence; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

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