Panama Vs England LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

England must win this game to end as table toppers of Group L.
Panama might get a breakthrough if at all they win provided that Croatia must lose their game against Ghana.
The match will be played on June 28, Sunday, 2:30 am (IST) at the New York New Jersey Stadium, New York, USA.
England enter their final Group L fixture with plenty to prove after an impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia was followed by a frustrating 0-0 draw against Ghana. Despite dominating possession and creating chances, the Three Lions failed to find the net, while captain Harry Kane endured a difficult outing, finishing with a 5.5 player rating. The bizarre "black magic" claims made by Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam before the match only added to the post-game discussion, although there is no evidence supporting those claims.
Panama, meanwhile, are fighting for survival after back-to-back defeats left them bottom of Group L with 0 points. Qualification is still mathematically possible, but they must first pull off a major upset against England. Even then, they would also need Croatia to lose against Ghana to keep their Round of 32 hopes alive. England, currently on four points, know that a victory would all but secure qualification and could even help them finish on top of the group.
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
England and Panama have played each other only once in official international football, with England winning 1-0-0. The two nations share a total goal difference of 6-1 in favor of the English .
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Experts predict a comfortable 2-0 or 3-1 victory for England against Panama. Coming off a frustrating 0-0 draw with Ghana, the Three Lions are expected to bounce back, dominate possession, and secure the top spot in Group L. Panama's resilient low block might keep the scoreline respectable, but England's superior depth should prove decisive
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: New York, USA
Stadium: New York New Jersey Stadium
Date: Sunday, 28 June
Kick-off Time: 28/06/2026 – 2:30 am (IST)
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Panama Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Panama Predicted XIs:
Orlando Mosquera (GK), Andrés Andrade, José Córdoba, Jiovany Ramos, César Blackman, Yoel Bárcenas, Carlos Harvey, Amir Murillo, José Luis Rodríguez, Cecilio Waterman, Cristian Martínez
England Predicted XIs:
Pickford (GK); James, Konsa, Guéhi, Spence; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.