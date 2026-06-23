England Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group L Fixture In Boston

England Vs Ghana LIVE Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: With a place in the Round of 32 on the line, England is set to face Ghana in a pivotal Group L match at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, this Wednesday. Both teams enter the match with three points from their initial games, although their paths to victory were quite different. England showcased their superiority over Croatia, securing a dominant 4-2 victory, with captain Harry Kane scoring twice to launch the Three Lions' campaign on a high note. In contrast, Ghana had to work hard for their win against Panama. The match remained scoreless until the end of regulation, when Caleb Yirenkyi stepped up as the hero, scoring a dramatic stoppage-time goal in the 95th minute to claim all three points from a struggling Panama team. See the best photos from the ENG vs GHA football match here:

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England Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
England fan waits for the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Ghana in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, AP/Charlie Krupa
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England Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Ghana fans ahead of World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Ghana in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, AP
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England Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
England fan waits for the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Ghana in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, AP
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England Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
England captain Harry Kane in training ahead of World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Ghana in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, AP
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England Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
England vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Follow ENG vs GHA match live. AP
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England Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
England head coach Thomas Tuchel stands on the sidelines ahead of the World Cup Group L soccer match AP/Petr David Josek
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England Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
English fans cheer during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Ghana in Foxborough, Mass AP/Charlie Krupa
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