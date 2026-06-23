England Vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group L Fixture In Boston
England Vs Ghana LIVE Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: With a place in the Round of 32 on the line, England is set to face Ghana in a pivotal Group L match at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, this Wednesday. Both teams enter the match with three points from their initial games, although their paths to victory were quite different. England showcased their superiority over Croatia, securing a dominant 4-2 victory, with captain Harry Kane scoring twice to launch the Three Lions' campaign on a high note. In contrast, Ghana had to work hard for their win against Panama. The match remained scoreless until the end of regulation, when Caleb Yirenkyi stepped up as the hero, scoring a dramatic stoppage-time goal in the 95th minute to claim all three points from a struggling Panama team. See the best photos from the ENG vs GHA football match here:
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