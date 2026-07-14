Commonwealth Games 2026: From Neeraj Chopra To Faith Cherotich - 10 Athletes You Must Watch At Glasgow CWG

Glasgow 2026 will feature over 3,000 athletes, with stars like Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem and Faith Cherotich set to headline
The men's javelin throw promises a blockbuster contest with Chopra, Nadeem and Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage in contention
India's medal hopes will be led by Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and other rising stars
The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will bring together more than 3,000 athletes from across the world for 10 days of action from July 23 to August 2.
The 23rd edition of the Games will feature competitions across 10 sports, including athletics, swimming, gymnastics, boxing, cycling, weightlifting and Para events.
Despite a reduced programme compared to previous editions, Glasgow 2026 will still feature some of the biggest names in global sport. Olympic champions, world medallists and emerging stars are set to compete across four venues, with several high-profile battles expected to headline the event.
From the much-awaited men's javelin throw showdown between India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem to Kenya's athletics stars and Australia's Olympic champions, Glasgow 2026 promises plenty of memorable contests. Here are 10 athletes to watch at the Commonwealth Games.
Top Athletes To Watch At Commonwealth Games 2026
Neeraj Chopra will be one of the biggest attractions at Glasgow 2026. The Olympic champion and Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medallist will spearhead India's athletics challenge and aim to add another major medal to his decorated career.
The men's javelin throw is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the Games, with Chopra set to face Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, the reigning Olympic champion and defending Commonwealth Games gold medallist.
Nadeem won gold at Birmingham 2022 with a massive throw of 90.18m and will look to defend his title in Glasgow. Sri Lanka's rising star and current world leader Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who breached the 90m mark earlier this year, could also challenge the two javelin giants, adding more excitement to one of the most anticipated events at the Games.
Faith Cherotich will headline Kenya's athletics challenge in Glasgow. The reigning world champion in women's 3000m steeplechase has quickly established herself as one of the biggest names in distance running and will be among the favourites for gold.
Shericka Jackson will be one of the biggest attractions on the track. The Jamaican sprint star will look to continue her dominance in the women's 200m and add another Commonwealth Games medal to her career.
Australia's Kaylee McKeown will be among the biggest names in the swimming pool. The five-time Olympic gold medallist has dominated backstroke events and will enter Glasgow as one of the strongest medal contenders.
Paris 2024 Olympic champion Rhys McClenaghan will be one of the favourites in artistic gymnastics. The Northern Irish gymnast has established himself as the world's leading pommel horse specialist and will look to add another major title to his collection.
Kenya's Mary Moraa will aim to defend her Commonwealth Games 800m title after winning bronze at the Paris Olympics. Known for her strong finishing speed, Moraa will face competition from England's Georgia Hunter Bell and compatriot Lilian Odira.
Three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty will return to Glasgow, a venue where he won Commonwealth Games gold in 2014. The English swimming legend remains one of the biggest names in the sport and will be a major attraction at the Games.
Australia's Cameron Myers will be one of the most exciting young athletes competing in Glasgow. The middle-distance runner made headlines after breaking the world record for the fastest mile by a 16-year-old in 2023 and will look to make a mark on the senior international stage.
India's Tejaswin Shankar enters Glasgow as one of the country's strongest medal hopes. The decathlete holds the Indian national record with 8,057 points and became the first Indian to breach the 8,000-point barrier. He will face some of the world's best athletes, including Olympic champion Damian Warner.
10 Athletes To Watch At Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
Neeraj Chopra (Men's Javelin Throw) - India
Arshad Nadeem (Men's Javelin Throw) - Pakistan
Faith Cherotich (Women's 3000m Steeplechase) - Kenya
Shericka Jackson (Women's 200m) - Jamaica
Kaylee McKeown (Swimming - Backstroke) - Australia
Rhys McClenaghan (Artistic Gymnastics) - Northern Ireland
Mary Moraa (Women's 800m) - Kenya
Adam Peaty (Swimming - Breaststroke) - England
Cameron Myers (Men's Middle Distance Running) - Australia
Duncan Scott (Swimming) - Scotland
Indian Athletes To Watch At Commonwealth Games 2026
India will arrive in Glasgow with a mix of experienced champions and emerging talents. While Neeraj Chopra will lead the athletics charge, Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will spearhead the weightlifting challenge and Lovlina Borgohain will headline the boxing contingent.
Young high jumper Pooja will also be one of India's athletes to watch after a remarkable rise in the sport. The Haryana athlete became India's highest-ever female high jumper after clearing 1.93m and will make her Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow.
Murali Sreeshankar, the national record holder in men's long jump, and Tejaswin Shankar, India's decathlon record-holder, will also be among the key medal contenders.
Indian Athletes To Watch At Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
Neeraj Chopra (Men's Javelin Throw)
Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)
Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)
Pooja (Women's High Jump)
Murali Sreeshankar (Men's Long Jump)
Tejaswin Shankar (Men's Decathlon, High jump)
Arundhati Choudhary (Boxing)
Lisha Das (para cycling)
Women's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3