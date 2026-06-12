Jaspal Rana Dies At 49, Indian Shooting Bids Farewell To A Sporting Giant

Indian shooting legend passes away at 49
Guided Manu Bhaker during her historic Paris Olympics campaign
Asian Games champion who later became one of India's top shooting coaches
Indian shooting suffered a heartbreaking loss on Thursday with the passing of Jaspal Rana at the age of 49.
One of the most decorated shooters in the country's history, Rana reportedly passed away in New Delhi after battling health complications that arose following his return from the ISSF World Cup in Munich.
Rana's legacy extends far beyond his achievements on the range. A multiple-time Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medalist, he played a pivotal role in elevating Indian shooting on the global stage. After retiring from competitive action, he successfully transitioned into coaching, becoming one of the most influential figures in the sport's modern era.
In recent years, Rana was widely credited for mentoring several of India's top shooters, most notably Manu Bhaker, who made history with her medal-winning performances at the Paris Olympics. As a high-performance coach and mentor, he helped shape a new generation of Indian talent. His death leaves a huge void in the shooting fraternity, with tributes pouring in for a man whose contributions transformed the sport in India.
More to follow...