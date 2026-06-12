Jaspal Rana Dies At 49, Indian Shooting Bids Farewell To A Sporting Giant

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Indian shooting legend Jaspal Rana has passed away at 49. The Asian Games champion and Manu Bhaker's mentor leaves behind a remarkable legacy

Jaspal Rana Dies At 49, Indian Shooting Bids Farewell To A Sporting Giant
File photo of Jaspal Rana, renowned shooting coach, Asian Games gold medallist, and mentor to Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, during an interview in New Delhi on August 16, 2024. Rana passed away at the age of 49 on June 11, 2026 (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Summary of this article

  • Indian shooting legend passes away at 49

  • Guided Manu Bhaker during her historic Paris Olympics campaign

  • Asian Games champion who later became one of India's top shooting coaches

Indian shooting suffered a heartbreaking loss on Thursday with the passing of Jaspal Rana at the age of 49.

One of the most decorated shooters in the country's history, Rana reportedly passed away in New Delhi after battling health complications that arose following his return from the ISSF World Cup in Munich.

Rana's legacy extends far beyond his achievements on the range. A multiple-time Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medalist, he played a pivotal role in elevating Indian shooting on the global stage. After retiring from competitive action, he successfully transitioned into coaching, becoming one of the most influential figures in the sport's modern era.

In recent years, Rana was widely credited for mentoring several of India's top shooters, most notably Manu Bhaker, who made history with her medal-winning performances at the Paris Olympics. As a high-performance coach and mentor, he helped shape a new generation of Indian talent. His death leaves a huge void in the shooting fraternity, with tributes pouring in for a man whose contributions transformed the sport in India.

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