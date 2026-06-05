Jaspal Rana Health Scare: Shooting Legend Falls Ill On Return From Munich World Cup, 'Got A Stent Fixed'

Renowned shooting coach Jaspal Rana recently underwent a medical procedure after falling ill during the Indian contingent's return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany.
Rana is currently serving as the high-performance coach for Indian pistol shooters.
The Indian team delivered a fine performance in the prestigious tournament, signing off with four medals (two gold and two silver).
"Yes, he (Jaspal) was not feeling well in the flight and after landing in Delhi, he went straight to the hospital where he underwent tests and then got a stent fixed," a source in the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) told PTI on Friday.
After a decorated career as an elite shooter, Rana transformed Indian shooting through his roles as junior national team coach and high-performance trainer.
His coaching contributions include mentoring Manu Bhaker and helping her secure a historic double bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
As a junior pistol coach since 2012, he has groomed teen sensations such as Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala, and Chinki Yadav. His work with the junior programme has created a massive pipeline of international talent.
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) officially appointed him as the High-Performance coach for the 25m pistol discipline. Rana is credited with instituting rigorous training routines that perfectly replicated the pressure of actual Olympic matches.
The NRAI appointed Rana as a high-performance coach for the 25m pistol discipline in February 2025.
For his immense contributions to the sport and the development of the next generation of shooters, the government conferred on him the prestigious Dronacharya Award in 2020.