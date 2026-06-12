'Gone too soon': Pioneering Indian Shooting Coach Jaspal Rana Dies At 49

Pioneering Indian Coach, Manu Bhaker's mentor and Padma Shri Award winner Jaspal Rana dies at the age of 49 on Thursday, June 11, 2026

Jaspal Rana, the Asian Games gold medallist shooter who later guided Manu Bhaker to her historic double bronze-medal feat at the Paris Olympics as a coach, died at the age of 49 at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night, June 11, 2026. Then President K R Narayanan confers the Padma Shri award upon shooter Jaspal Rana during the investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, in this file photo dated Wednesday, March 27, 2002. | Photo: PTI