Manu Bhaker Reacts To Jaspal Rana's Death For The First Time - Check Out Here

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Jaspal Rana guided Manu Bhaker to her historic twin bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and was currently serving as the high-performance coach of the Indian pistol team

Indian shooting legend pistol shooters Jaspal Rana: Manu Bhaker reaction
Manu Bhaker gives her first reaction via social media on Jaspal Rana's untimely death. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Summary of this article

  • Manu Bhaker termed Jaspal Rana's death as an irreparable loss via a social media post

  • Rana guided Manu to her historic twin bronze medal in 2024 Paris Olympics

  • Rana died due to cardiac complications at the age of 49

Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker on Saturday described the death of her mentor Jaspal Rana as an "irreparable loss", as the country's shooting fraternity mourned the untimely demise of one of the sport's most revered icons.

Rana, one of India's finest pistol shooters who successfully transitioned into coaching, guided Manu to her historic twin bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He died at the age of 49 after battling cardiac complications.

Jaspal Rana was serving as the high-performance coach of the Indian pistol team at the time of his death.

His illustrious competitive career spanned more than 15 years, with the crowning achievement coming at the 2006 Asian Games, where he produced a sensational haul of three gold medals and a silver, while also equalling the then world record.

In a brief two-word post in Hindi on social media, Manu shared three photographs of herself with Jaspal and wrote, "Apurniya Kshati" (irreparable loss).

Manu, who is currently in Dehradun attending the national camp, was also present when Rana's mortal remains were brought to the city. On Friday evening, she was seen sitting alongside his father, N.S. Rana, and other family members.

Related Content
Jaspal Rana, the Asian Games gold medallist shooter who later guided Manu Bhaker to her historic double bronze-medal feat at the Paris Olympics as a coach, died at the age of 49 at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night, June 11, 2026. Rana is seen during the 4th Sajjan Singh Sethi Masters Shooting Championship, in Jalandhar, Punjab, in this file photo dated April 10, 2006. - | Photo: PTI
Jaspal Rana, the Asian Games gold medallist shooter who later guided Manu Bhaker to her historic double bronze-medal feat at the Paris Olympics as a coach, died at the age of 49 at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night, June 11, 2026. Then President K R Narayanan confers the Padma Shri award upon shooter Jaspal Rana during the investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, in this file photo dated Wednesday, March 27, 2002. - | Photo: PTI
File photo of Jaspal Rana, renowned shooting coach, Asian Games gold medallist, and mentor to Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, during an interview in New Delhi on August 16, 2024. Rana passed away at the age of 49 on June 11, 2026 - (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
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