US Warned Iran of Alleged Israeli Assassination Plot Against Negotiators

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

The United States reportedly warned Iran through regional intermediaries that Israel could target its top nuclear negotiators

Donald Trump US Iran
US President Donald Trump pretends to aim a sniper gun while speaking with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Summary of this article

  • US warned Iran through regional officials that Israel might target senior negotiators

  • Foreign Minister Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf identified as potential targets

  • Warning aimed to prevent derailment of ongoing Qatar-mediated nuclear and sanctions talks

  • Hormuz dispute remains unresolved despite diplomatic engagement, officials said

The United States privately warned Iran earlier this year that Israel could attempt to assassinate two of Tehran's senior negotiators, according to The New York Times, highlighting the fragile security environment surrounding efforts to revive nuclear diplomacy.

The report, citing current and former US officials, said Washington conveyed the warning through officials in several regional countries rather than directly to Tehran. The message cautioned that Israel might target Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf during negotiations following the April 8 ceasefire that halted fighting in the US-Israel war with Iran.

According to the report, some US officials believed Israel may have been considering such an operation in the weeks after the ceasefire.

Negotiators As Potential Targets

The report stated that US officials regarded the warning as necessary because of concerns that any attack on the Iranian negotiating team could derail ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Officials quoted in the report said that when the conflict began on February 28 and Israel launched strikes against Iran's senior leadership, both Araghchi and Ghalibaf could have been considered legitimate military targets.

Israel killed several other senior Iranian figures who had previously been involved in diplomacy with Washington, including national security chief Ali Larijani and former foreign minister Kamal Kharazi.

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Talks Continue in Doha

The disclosure comes as the United States and Iran continue indirect negotiations mediated by Qatar.

Technical talks in Doha have focused on Tehran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief, access to frozen Iranian assets and other confidence-building measures that could pave the way for broader political negotiations.

US President Donald Trump recently said Iran had accepted "almost all" of Washington's conditions in the negotiations, expressing optimism that diplomacy could produce an agreement.

Hormuz Remains Unresolved

Despite renewed engagement, significant differences remain between the two sides.

Iran has maintained firm red lines over the Strait of Hormuz, insisting that its sovereignty and security interests in the strategic waterway are non-negotiable. Maritime security has emerged as one of the central issues alongside negotiations over sanctions and Tehran's nuclear activities.

The latest diplomatic efforts follow months of heightened military tensions that raised concerns about a wider regional conflict.

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US President Donald Trump Claims Iran Has Accepted Nearly All American Conditions in Nuclear Talks

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Diplomacy under Pressure

The reported US warning underscores the delicate balance underpinning the current negotiations, with diplomacy continuing alongside persistent security risks.

While Washington and Tehran have resumed indirect engagement after months of confrontation, the report suggests US officials remained concerned that any action against Iran's senior negotiators could jeopardise the talks before substantive progress could be made.

The negotiations are widely seen as the most significant diplomatic opening between the two sides since the recent conflict, with both governments seeking to test whether technical discussions can eventually translate into a broader political understanding.

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