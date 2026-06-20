Pak Saudi Arabia Pledge Support For Dialogue Between US-Iran

Pakistan on Friday expressed hope that the peace process between the US and Iran would smoothly move forward, even as Israel and Hezbollah exchanged fire in southern Lebanon.
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday evening spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and exchanged views on regional developments, according to a statement by the foreign office.
They highlighted the ceasefire violations conducted by Israel in Lebanon, expressing serious concern over the situation, it said.
Dar, who is also the foreign minister, felicitated the leadership, government, and people of Iran on the signing of the historic “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” with the United States.
He also conveyed his best wishes for the commencement of the next phase of negotiations, “expressing hope that the process would move smoothly and yield positive outcomes”.
Araghchi expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s constructive and sustained mediation efforts.
FM Araghchi also thanked Dar for Pakistan’s facilitation in the repatriation of 30 Iranians, including eight fishermen, rescued at sea by the United Kingdom and 22 crew members recently interdicted by the United States.
The transit arrangements of whom are currently being coordinated by Pakistan.
Both sides agreed on the importance of continued engagement and agreed to remain in close contact.