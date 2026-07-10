Andy Burnham Set to Become UK PM After Winning Backing of 322 Labour MPs

The speed of Burnham's ascent has been remarkable, BBC pointed out. He won the Makerfield by-election only weeks ago, having stepped down as Greater Manchester mayor to re-enter Westminster politics. His victory, combined with heavy Labour losses in May's local elections, intensified pressure on Starmer from within his own parliamentary party to stand aside. Starmer resigned as Labour leader on the same day Burnham was sworn in as an MP, saying he had heard the answer to the question of whether he remained the right person to lead the party into the next general election.