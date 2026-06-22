UK PM Keir Starmer Steps Down; Andy Burnham Emerges as Frontrunner

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has resigned from his position.
Andy Burnham, who recently won the Makerfield By-election is among the favourites to replace him.
A leadership contest in the Labour Party would determine UK's new Prime Minister.
UK Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer has reigned from his position. The anouncement was made at a presss conference held outside his 10 Downing Street Residence.
The resignation comes amid increasing pressure from Starmer's cabinet and party colleagues after poor approval ratings in national polls.
The immediate trigger for this decision was the victory of Andy Burnham, his anticipated successor, in the Makerfield By-election making the former Greater Manchester Mayor eligible to become Prime Minister.
It is unsure whether there will be a leadership contest in the Labour Party or would Burnham be elected unopposed.
Landslide to Leave
Starer had come to power on the back of a thumping win in the 2024 general elections in Britain, scarcely two years later he has been compelled to leave 10 Downing Street.
His Government of late had been rocked by resignations and infighting, Labour's trouncing in the regional and local elections all but confirmed that the PM would not last long in office.
His resignation means that Britain would soon see a 7th Prime Minister take oath in just 10 years. Labour and the commanding mandate that they brought to Parliament would have brought hope into the eyes of many for a stable government, a hope which stands extinguished.
It is very likely that the merry-go-round of PMs in Britain is indicative of the scale of problems that the nation faces.
Andy Burnham
Keir Starmer's fall was also hastened due to a readily available popular candidate, Andy Burnham. The now former mayor of Greater Manchester, after winning the Makerfield by-election, emerged as a popular choice among Labour members and gave them an alternative to Starmer.
The career politician cleared one hurdle after another to ensure that he could become a viable alternative to the PM. He got a Labour MP to resign from his seat allowing him to contest and become a member of the British Parliament, a necesary requirement for becoming PM.
Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting who resigned from the cabinet last month has also been positioning himself as a candidate. Now, all that remains to be seen is if Burnham is elected unopposed in the leadership election or does he face challenges from his party peers.