Get to Know Andy Burnham, The Man Who Could Challenge Britain PM Keir Starmer For His Job

Starmer, the centre-left Labour Party’s leader, rose to power in a landslide election two years ago. But today, his authority has reportedly crumbled. Adding to the speculations of Starmer’s departure, US President Donald Trump cited the PM’s “failures on immigration and energy policy” and claimed that Starmer “will resign,” in a social media post on Truth Social. As the UK's top leadership faces yet another possibility of change, this will be the country’s seventh Prime Minister in ten years.