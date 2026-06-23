Starmer Resigns as UK Prime Minister; Andy Burnham Leads Labour Succession Race

Keir Starmer resigned as UK Prime Minister and Labour leader on June 22, 2026, following severe local election defeats.
Former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Starmer after winning the Makerfield by-election.
Prominent Labour figure Wes Streeting withdrew from the leadership race to endorse Burnham's candidacy.
Keir Starmer resigned as United Kingdom prime minister and Labour Party leader on Monday, June 22, 2026, clearing the path for Andy Burnham to replace him. Starmer will remain in office as caretaker prime minister and party leader until a successor is chosen.
Burnham won a parliamentary by-election in Makerfield on June 19, 2026, serving as the launch pad for his leadership bid. Merely last month, Labour had been trounced in local elections by the far-right Reform UK party within the same constituency. Nominations for the leadership election open on July 9, 2026, and will conclude by Sept. 1, 2026, according to The Guardian. If Burnham runs uncontested, he could assume office as early as mid-July.
Wes Streeting, who resigned from the cabinet and was seen as a potential contender, indicated he will now back Burnham.
The Leadership Rules
Leadership contest rules require a candidate to secure endorsements from 20% of Labour MPs, equating to 81 lawmakers. Candidates also need support from 5% of constituency parties or 3% of affiliates, which must include at least two trade unions.
Local elections devastated Labour. The party was decimated in May 2026 across England. Labour also lost power in Scotland and Wales for the first time since devolved governments were formed in 1999.
Despite the electoral setbacks, Starmer reduced net migration to 171,000 for the year ending December 2025, down from a peak of 944,000 in March 2023 as per a Hindustan Times report. His prime ministership unravelled because of a series of disliked welfare policies and a delay in economic recovery. However, he had a creditable showing in school education and health. His leadership in resisting the Russian invasion of Ukraine and not joining the United States in its war against Iran also received praise. Even so, his appointment of Peter Mandelson, who has connections to the convicted American child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as the British ambassador to the US demonstrated poor judgement.
The Manchesterism Agenda
Burnham plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis through a policy platform known as "Manchester-ism". This agenda targets prices. The policy requires the nationalisation of the electricity, gas, water, and railway industries.
Burnham is a thrice-elected former mayor of Greater Manchester. He previously served as the Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport, and also held the health portfolio. Burnham's Lancashire accent and northern roots hold strong appeal for the white working-class "red wall" voters.
As a member of Labour Friends of Israel, Burnham faces foreign policy challenges. His stance on the issue poses a hurdle in winning back left-wing and Muslim voters who defected to the Green Party.
A Decade of Instability
This transition marks only the second time in a century that Labour is replacing a prime minister mid-course. The previous instance occurred when Harold Wilson vacated the position for James Callaghan in 1976.
The Conservative Party replaced prime ministers mid-course far more frequently. They removed Stanley Baldwin in 1937, Neville Chamberlain in 1940, Anthony Eden in 1957, and Margaret Thatcher in 1990. Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak cycled through the office between 2016 and 2024.
The turnover highlights instability. The UK will now have its seventh prime minister in a decade.
The leadership change occurs against a backdrop of continued economic damage. Brexit caused an estimated £74 billion loss in goods exports and a 12% fall in turnover. Consequently, 16,000 British firms stopped exporting to the EU. Research conducted by Stanford University and the London School of Economics shows that UK GDP per capita is 6% to 8% lower due to Brexit. It remains to be seen if a summit, which was slated for next month to discuss a realignment in goods trade, takes place as scheduled.