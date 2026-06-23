Starmer Resigns as UK Prime Minister; Andy Burnham Leads Labour Succession Race

Despite the electoral setbacks, Starmer reduced net migration to 171,000 for the year ending December 2025, down from a peak of 944,000 in March 2023 as per a Hindustan Times report. His prime ministership unravelled because of a series of disliked welfare policies and a delay in economic recovery. However, he had a creditable showing in school education and health. His leadership in resisting the Russian invasion of Ukraine and not joining the United States in its war against Iran also received praise. Even so, his appointment of Peter Mandelson, who has connections to the convicted American child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as the British ambassador to the US demonstrated poor judgement.