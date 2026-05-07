US Judge Releases Alleged Suicide Note By Epstein

Summary of this article
A US judge on Wednesday released a suicide note supposedly written by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein weeks before his death in a New York jail in 2019
“They investigated me for months -- Found NOTHING!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.” The note reads
The document had remained sealed for years as a part of the criminal case involving Epstein’s cellmate
A US judge on Wednesday released a suicide note supposedly written by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein weeks before his death in a New York jail in 2019. According to Epstein’s former cellmate, the handwritten note was discovered inside a book after a failed suicide attempt by the disgraced financier, which he tried several weeks before his death.
The note, written on lined paper, reportedly stated: “They investigated me for months -- Found NOTHING!!!” It further read, “It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.”
The final lines of the note said, “Watcha want me to do -- Bust out cryin!! No fun -- NOT WORTH IT!!”
The document had remained sealed for years as a part of the criminal case involving Epstein’s cellmate. However, Judge Kenneth Karas of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York ordered its release following a request by The New York Times.
Although the authenticity of the letter has not been confirmed, its release has reignited debate surrounding Epstein’s death while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. Authorities ruled his death a suicide, but security failures at the jail and missing CCTV footage have continued to fuel speculation and conspiracy theories.
Epstein was first found injured in his jail cell in July 2019 in what officials described as a failed suicide attempt. Investigators believe the note may have been written shortly before that incident and hidden inside a graphic novel.
The Epstein case continues to have political repercussions in both the United States and Britain, as court documents and investigation records linked to the financier and his associates continue to emerge publicly.
(With Inputs from Agencies)