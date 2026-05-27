Abhijeet Bhattacharya On Chunnari Chunnari Remake: ‘Varun Dhawan Can’t Be Salman’

Abhijeet Bhattacharya on Varun Dhawan criticised the recreated Chunnari Chunnari version strongly.
Singer claimed the Chunnari Chunnari remake controversy diluted the original song’s legacy.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai featuring Varun Dhawan releases theatrically in June.
Abhijeet Bhattacharya recreation on Chunnari Chunnari has stirred fresh discussion around Bollywood remakes and nostalgia-driven music. The singer, whose voice helped make the original 1999 track a chartbuster, has openly criticised the recreated version featured in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
The new rendition stars Varun Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. While the song was launched with fanfare, reactions online have remained sharply divided, with several viewers questioning whether the remake captured the energy of the Salman Khan original.
Abhijeet Bhattacharya on Chunnari Chunnari remake
During an interview with ANI, Abhijeet reflected on the cultural impact of the original Chunnari Chunnari from Biwi No. 1. It was stated by the singer that the song had remained one of Salman Khan’s biggest musical hits and had continued to stay relevant across generations.
The singer also criticised the recreated version, remarking that it sounded closer to a “bhajan” despite originally being conceived as a romantic number.
According to Abhijeet, disappointment was also felt over not being approached for the recreated track. It was further revealed by him that even if the offer had come, hesitation would have remained because the remake risked diluting the song’s legacy.
Varun Dhawan-Salman Khan comparison sparks debate
Abhijeet did not hold back while discussing Varun Dhawan’s association with remakes and revisited films.
He suggested that Varun had frequently worked with recreated material connected to earlier David Dhawan hits and argued that recreating iconic songs would not automatically recreate star power.
The recreated Chunnari Chunnari was unveiled this week as part of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The song has been arranged by Akshay Raheja and Abhishek Singh, while Remo D’Souza has choreographed the music video.
Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani under Tips Industries, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.