Is David Dhawan Retiring After His 'Last Film' Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai? Karan Johar Addresses Speculation

There have been reports that filmmaker David Dhawan is retiring after Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
Karan Johar has confirmed David's retirement with a bittersweet reaction.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, will be released in June 5.
Filmmaker David Dhawan, 74, is retiring after his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring his son Varun Dhawan. Karan Johar confirmed that HJTIHH is David's final directorial venture, leaving KJo emotional. He penned a note sharing his thoughts on David Dhawan's retirement.
Karan on David Dhawan's retirement
On Saturday (May 23), PVR INOX hosted a special event honouring the legacy of David Dhawan. Titled the David Dhawan Film Festival, the event saw several celebs of the film fraternity, including Salman Khan and Karan Johar.
Karan shared his conversation with David at the event, revealing that Hai Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai would be his final film as a director. “Yesterday when I went to Davidjis celebration and he told me this was going to be his last film... I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart... here's a filmmaker who is responsible for creating and entire Genre of films... A DAVID DHAWAN film spells entertainment,” Karan wrote on his Instagram Stories.
He added, “What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmaker's have taken forward as inspiration.... He is LOVED and RESPECTED and CELEBRATED by our fraternity.... Theres NO opposing that!!! Here's to your summer blockbuster with your son .... DAVID DHAWAN NO 1 man always (sic).”
About David Dhawan
David Dhawan made his directorial debut with the 1989 film Taaqatwar, which starred Govinda. It marked the beginning of his long-standing collaboration with the actor.
In his career spanning over three decades, David gave some of the most cult films, including Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Hero No 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya and Partner, among others.
About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, David is making his return after a gap of six years. The romantic comedy also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar, Maniesh Paul and others. It will debut in theatres on June 5.