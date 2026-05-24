Is David Dhawan Retiring After His 'Last Film' Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai? Karan Johar Addresses Speculation

Karan shared his conversation with David at the event, revealing that Hai Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai would be his final film as a director. “Yesterday when I went to Davidjis celebration and he told me this was going to be his last film... I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart... here's a filmmaker who is responsible for creating and entire Genre of films... A DAVID DHAWAN film spells entertainment,” Karan wrote on his Instagram Stories.