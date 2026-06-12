Taylor Swift Becomes Youngest Woman Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame; Turns Emotional, Thanking Her Family

Taylor Swift has become the youngest woman ever to be included in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
She broke the record of Carole Bayer Sager, who was 43 when she was inducted into the elite club.
Swift thanked her family for making sacrifices for her career.
Taylor Swift attended the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday (June 11, 2026) in New York City. The pop sensation was inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame. Swift, 36, has now become the youngest woman ever to be included in the prestigious club of iconic musicians and celebrated songwriters in American music history.
Taylor Swift becomes youngest woman inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame
The Grammy winner broke the record of Carole Bayer Sager, who was 43 when she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987. Mariah Carey and Dolly Parton were in their 50s when they entered.
Stevie Wonder, American singer-songwriter and musician, is the youngest person ever admitted into the Hall of Fame, at age 32 in 1983.
Thanks her family for supporting her music career
Swift delivered a 21-minute acceptance speech at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2026 induction ceremony, thanking her family for the sacrifices they made to support her music career.
She expressed gratitude to them for “uprooting their entire lives” to Nashville to be with her.
According to Variety, she said, “It was easy to choose songwriting over everything else in my life. But it couldn’t have been easy for my parents and my brother to just pick up and move our entire family from Pennsylvania to relocate to Nashville so that I could hone my craft in the songwriting capital of the world.”
“But after making obvious that this was not even remotely a temporary phase their teen daughter was going through, they uprooted their entire lives to move me to Music City. And even though words are supposed to kind of be my thing, I will never be able to express my gratitude to you guys for doing that for me. You’re the reason I’m here tonight,” she added.
For the unversed, artists become eligible for the Hall of Fame 20 years after the release of their first commercial track.