La La Land's 10th Anniversary Re-Release Poster Fixes Ryan Gosling's Hand Placement

“Now when I look at it, and I have to see it all the time, you know what would’ve been cooler... [the intended pose],” Gosling added. “It just killed the energy that way. I call it La La Hand.” In the new poster for the 10th anniversary re-release of the film, Ryan Gosling’s hand has been subtly edited so that it points upward, mirroring that of his co-star, Emma Stone. The original poster showed Gosling’s hand being held flat. The new hand position came on Tuesday in an Instagram post sharing the edited poster, with the caption: “A minor adjustment.”