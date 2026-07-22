La La Land's 10th Anniversary Re-Release Poster Fixes Ryan Gosling's Hand Placement

La La Land is set for a 10th anniversary re-release rollout.
The new poster has corrected Ryan Gosling's hand placement to mirror that of Emma Stone.
La La Land had won six Oscars.
The re-release of Damien Chazelle's celebrated musical, La La Land, is set for Sunday, August 16, when Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres will play the film. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the release of the Oscar-winning film, Lionsgate unveiled a new poster that modified Ryan Gosling’s hand position that the actor has previously lamented.
Gosling spoke about the issue in a 2024 interview with The Wall Street Journal, recalling a “moment” from the Oscar-winning musical that continued to nag at him. “We’re dancing, Emma and I, and I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie. We were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it would be cool to put my hand [more flat] even though everyone told me it wasn’t cool. I was sure it was cooler.”
Ryan Gosling's Complaints On La La Land's Original Poster
“Now when I look at it, and I have to see it all the time, you know what would’ve been cooler... [the intended pose],” Gosling added. “It just killed the energy that way. I call it La La Hand.” In the new poster for the 10th anniversary re-release of the film, Ryan Gosling’s hand has been subtly edited so that it points upward, mirroring that of his co-star, Emma Stone. The original poster showed Gosling’s hand being held flat. The new hand position came on Tuesday in an Instagram post sharing the edited poster, with the caption: “A minor adjustment.”
Directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land won six Academy Awards, including best director and best cinematography. The musical grossed USD 447 million worldwide. Gosling landed a Golden Globe for his performance as Seb, an aspiring jazz pianist who falls in love with Mia, played by Emma Stone, an actress struggling to establish her career. Stone went on to win the Academy Award for best actress for her performance.
La La Land is also getting a Broadway adaptation, which will feature music from Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, all three of whom worked on the soundtrack for the film.