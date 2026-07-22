Rebel Wilson has emerged victorious in defamation case.
An Australian judge has dismissed the case.
Charlotte MacInnes accused Wilson of defamation.
Rebel Wilson was found not liable of defaming a young actress who played the starring role in her directorial debut, The Deb. An Australian judge dispelled the case on Wednesday that was issued by actress Charlotte MacInnes, who accused Wilson of sharing Instagram posts that suggested she was sexually harassed by Amanda Ghost — a producer on The Deb whom Wilson previously sued for breach of contract and fraud. MacInnes claimed the posts sullied her reputation.
MacInnes, who played the lead role in Wilson’s directorial debut, The Deb, sued the Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids actor over a slew of Instagram posts published in 2024 and 2025. MacInnes said the posts had made her the “subject of abuse, hatred and ridicule online” and torpedoed her career.
The federal court case dwelled on an incident where MacInnes, who was 25 at the time, and the producer and financier of the film, Amanda Ghost, then 49, had shared a bath in an apartment after swimming at Bondi Beach. Wilson alleged that MacInnes had complained to her the next day about being uncomfortable that she was asked by Ghost to take the bath Justice Elizabeth Raper ruled on Wednesday that MacInnes had failed to establish the publications caused, or were likely to cause, serious harm, and ordered her to pay Wilson’s legal costs.
Wilson posted on Instagram moments after the decision, saying the "process has tested me, but it has also reinforced something I've always believed. I want to live my life standing up for what I believe is right, while continuing to create work that brings people joy."
“Thank you to everyone who has supported me. I’m grateful this chapter has reached its conclusion and I’m looking forward to getting back to what I love most, my family and my work,” Wilson added in the Instagram post following Wednesday’s verdict. “Thank you to the Judge and the Australian legal system who I have the utmost respect for.”