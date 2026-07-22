The federal court case dwelled on an incident where MacInnes, who was 25 at the time, and the producer and financier of the film, Amanda Ghost, then 49, had shared a bath in an apartment after swimming at Bondi Beach. Wilson alleged that MacInnes had complained to her the next day about being uncomfortable that she was asked by Ghost to take the bath Justice Elizabeth Raper ruled on Wednesday that MacInnes had failed to establish the publications caused, or were likely to cause, serious harm, and ordered her to pay Wilson’s legal costs.