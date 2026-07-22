Armaan Malik Postpones Song Release Amid CJP Protest, Says 'Things Just Don't Feel Right Now'

Armaan Malik has postpones his song release as nationwide outrage continues over the police action during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Chalo Sansad protest in Delhi. The singer announced that he was delaying the release of his upcoming track Gaya Kaam Se, saying the current mood in the country did not feel appropriate for celebrating new music. His decision comes as several film personalities have publicly voiced support for students demanding education reforms and accountability over alleged NEET irregularities.