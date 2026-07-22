Armaan Malik Postpones Song Release Amid CJP Protest, Says 'Things Just Don't Feel Right Now'

Armaan Malik postpones song release, citing nationwide unrest after CJP protest violence.
Gaya Kaam Se was scheduled for July 22, coinciding with Armaan's birthday.
Around 50,000 protesters joined the Chalo Sansad march demanding education reforms and accountability.
Armaan Malik has postpones his song release as nationwide outrage continues over the police action during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Chalo Sansad protest in Delhi. The singer announced that he was delaying the release of his upcoming track Gaya Kaam Se, saying the current mood in the country did not feel appropriate for celebrating new music. His decision comes as several film personalities have publicly voiced support for students demanding education reforms and accountability over alleged NEET irregularities.
Armaan Malik explains why he delayed Gaya Kaam Se
The singer took to social media to reveal that Gaya Kaam Se, originally scheduled to release on July 22 to coincide with his birthday, would be postponed.
In a video shared online, it was said by Armaan that the song had been created with his whole heart, but the present circumstances made a celebration feel misplaced. It was further shared by the singer that he hoped fans would understand the decision to wait for a more suitable time.
The statement read: "Hey everyone, this next song of mine, Gaya Kaam Se, I poured my heart into it... But things just don't feel right now... I hope you understand."
Singer had earlier backed protesting students
This is not the first time Armaan has spoken about the issue. Earlier, support had been extended by the singer to the students protesting at Jantar Mantar.
In a note shared on social media, it was stated by Armaan that fairness, empathy and respect for peaceful protests should never be compromised. He also said dialogue should not be met with indifference and that people deserved to be heard.
The protests have continued since June 6, with the CJP demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET irregularities. Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the movement through an indefinite hunger strike before being hospitalised.
On July 20, thousands marched towards Parliament as part of the Chalo Sansad campaign. Police used lathi-charge and tear gas after protesters attempted to cross barricades. The CJP alleged excessive force, while Delhi Police accused protesters of violence, damage to public property and attacks on security personnel. Around 50,000 protesters reportedly participated, and heavy security remains in place across central Delhi.