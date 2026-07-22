Matt Damon Reveals Having A Female Stunt Double In The Odyssey

As per IMDb, her first feature film was Rise of the Planet of the Apes, where she played two lead live-action roles. This kick-started her career as a motion capture artist, working alongside stars like Andy Serkis and Terry Notary. She later returned for the franchise's third film, War of the Planet of the Apes, playing Cornelius. Devyn has stunt credits in Percy Jackson: The Sea of Monsters, Godzilla, Once Upon a Time, Arrow, Supernatural, A Series of Unfortunate Events, X-Files, Wonder and Legion. She has also worked on massive features like X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Skyscraper and The Predator, and has done voice work in Barbie's Rock N' Royal, Beyblade Burst and My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.