Matt Damon Reveals Having A Female Stunt Double In The Odyssey

Matt Damon dropped the fact that he had a female stunt double in The Odyssey.
He raved about Devyn Dalton having "the greatest arms" he had ever seen.
The Odyssey is Damon's third collaboration with Christopher Nolan.
Appearing on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast on Monday, Matt Damon, 55, revealed that a female stunt double stood in his place for one particular scene in Christopher Nolan’s epic, The Odyssey — the scene “when we did the forced perspective stuff of the Laestrygonians.” Host Josh Horowitz praised Damon for having “the greatest bicep work” he had ever seen “outside of a [Chris] Hemsworth film.” Damon shared then the vital information.
“My double was a woman, a female stunt performer — who had the greatest arms I’ve ever seen,” he said, referring to stunt double Devyn Dalton. The Oscar winner, who stars as Odysseus, King of Ithaca, in the film, recalled the first time he met Dalton in a catering tent on the film’s set. He told Horowitz he approached her and hugged her to thank her “for all the work she put in.”
Damon said that “there are those shots where you see these giants looming over me [and that’s her],” adding, “It was almost 100% my arms in the movie, but you got to give it up where it’s due.”
Who Is Devyn Dalton?
Devyn Dalton is a Canadian actor, dancer and stunt performer known for her motion capture roles and voice work. She started acting and dancing young and was spotted by an agent in her hometown of Edmonton, who got her into the film industry in Vancouver.
As per IMDb, her first feature film was Rise of the Planet of the Apes, where she played two lead live-action roles. This kick-started her career as a motion capture artist, working alongside stars like Andy Serkis and Terry Notary. She later returned for the franchise's third film, War of the Planet of the Apes, playing Cornelius. Devyn has stunt credits in Percy Jackson: The Sea of Monsters, Godzilla, Once Upon a Time, Arrow, Supernatural, A Series of Unfortunate Events, X-Files, Wonder and Legion. She has also worked on massive features like X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Skyscraper and The Predator, and has done voice work in Barbie's Rock N' Royal, Beyblade Burst and My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.