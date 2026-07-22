Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots Not Re-Releasing In Theatres, Makers Call Reports 'False And Factually Incorrect'

Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots is not re-releasing in theatres on September 4.
The production house has refuted the reports as false.
It also requested the media and fans to rely only on official announcements.
Since Tuesday, there have been reports circulating that 3 Idiots (2009), starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, will be re-released in theatres on September 4, ahead of Teacher's Day. The production house behind the film has denied the report.
3 Idiots not re-releasing in theatres
Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films took to Instagram on Wednesday and rubbished the claims.
“With reference to recent media reports claiming that 3 Idiots will be re-released on 4th September, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films would like to clarify that these reports are false and factually incorrect (sic),” read the post.
The makers also requested the media and fans to rely only on official announcements.
“We request members of the media and fans to rely solely on official announcements made through Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films' verified channels,” the post read further.
They also urged “media publications to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information.”
Have a look at the post here.
About 3 Idiots
3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, received positive reviews upon its theatrical release.
It highlighted the flaws in the Indian education system. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya and Mona Singh rounded out the cast. Ali Fazal had a cameo appearance.
The film reportedly grossed a lifetime total of approximately Rs 460 crore (US$90 million) globally. In India alone, it collected around Rs 202.47 crore (net) and a gross of Rs 349 crore.
Aamir Khan denies 3 Idiots inspired by Sonam Wangchuk
Aamir Khan at the recent London Indian Film Festival said that he “didn’t know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing the film.“
“ I saw a video of Chatur just recently, and he said that. But he is wrong. Maybe that is what Chatur was thinking, but I want to tell you that neither Raju nor Abhijat (Rajkumar Hirani or Abhijat Joshi), who are the two writers, we didn’t know about Mr Sonam. However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn’t have to be based on a character of 3 idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does.“