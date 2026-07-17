RJD's Manoj Jha Questions Aamir Khan's Clarification on Sonam Wangchuk, Says 'Having a Spine Isn't Easy'

RJD MP Manoj Jha questioned Aamir Khan's clarification that 3 Idiots character Phunsukh Wangdu was not based on Sonam Wangchuk, asking why the actor made the statement now.
Aamir said neither he nor the film's writers knew Wangchuk while making 3 Idiots, but expressed concern over the activist's ongoing hunger strike.
Wangchuk's indefinite fast over alleged examination irregularities has entered its 20th day, while a PIL has sought court intervention to ensure his medical care.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Friday questioned actor Aamir Khan's recent statement that the character of Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots was not inspired by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Reacting to Aamir's remarks, Jha suggested the clarification reflected the difficulty of taking a stand against the establishment.
Speaking to news agency PTI, Jha said, "It shows having a spine in front of the State is not an easy option."
He also questioned why Aamir chose to issue the clarification now, saying people had believed for years that the iconic character was inspired by Wangchuk.
What Did Aamir Khan Say?
Aamir made the remarks during an event hosted by the London Indian Film Festival, where he rejected the widely held belief that Wangchuk's life inspired the lead character in the 2009 blockbuster.
"That's not true. That is a misconception. I didn't know about Sonam Wangchuk at that time while we were working on the film 3 Idiots," Aamir said.
He added that neither director Rajkumar Hirani nor writer Abhijat Joshi knew Wangchuk while making the film.
"I recently saw the video of Chatur. He is wrong. Maybe that is what Chatur was thinking. But neither Rajkumar Hirani nor Abhijat Joshi... really know about Sonam Wangchuk," the actor said.
During the same interaction, Aamir was asked about Wangchuk's ongoing indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The actor said he was concerned about the activist's health and hoped the fast would end soon.
"All of us are very concerned about his health and his life. We hope that it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast," he said.
Omi Vaidya Earlier Linked Character to Wangchuk
Aamir's clarification comes days after actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur Ramalingam in 3 Idiots, urged people to support Wangchuk's cause.
In a video shared on Instagram, Vaidya said, "I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die," referring to the film's lead character, which he said was inspired by Wangchuk's life.
Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Enters 20th Day
Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.
His fast entered its 20th day on Friday, with doctors warning that his condition has become critical.
Addressing supporters, Wangchuk said he would "stay alive till July 20 at any cost"—the day the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins.
Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Rakesh Kumar Sahni has sought court directions to ensure regular medical monitoring and timely treatment for Wangchuk during his prolonged fast.