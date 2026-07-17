Kiran Rao Extends Support To Sonam Wangchuk Amid His Hunger Strike, Criticises Authorities For 'Complete Silence'

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike over alleged NEET irregularities entered its 20th day at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday.
Filmmaker Kiran Rao joined prominent academics and artists in signing an open letter urging Wangchuk to end his fast and calling for government dialogue.
Rao strongly criticised the authorities for their complete silence on the hunger strike and changed her social media display picture in solidarity.
Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 20th day of an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday (July 17). Despite his deteriorating health and requests from his well-wishers, celebs and politicians, Wangchuk refused to end his fast and urged supporters to join the July 20 march to Parliament. He wants action over suspected discrepancies in the NEET examination.
Filmmaker Kiran Rao joined prominent academics, artists and public figures on Thursday night in signing an open letter. The letter urged Wangchuk to end his fast and called on the Union government to initiate a meaningful dialogue regarding his demands.
Kiran Rao supports Sonam Wangchuk, demands government action
Rao changed her Instagram display picture to a photo of Wangchuk with "I Support Sonam" written on it.
"I stand in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP, and all the citizens of this country, young and old, who are protesting for the rights of our students (sic)," Rao wrote in her post.
She praised the group's efforts to highlight the examination issue.
"My salaams to Sonam ji, Neha, Maneesh, Ameen and all the others for undertaking a hunger strike to make sure that justice is served. Our nation is indebted to you for shaking us out of our apathy and reminding us that every voice counts (sic)," she added.
Strongly criticising the authorities for ignoring the situation, Rao said, "It is so distressing to witness the complete silence that this hunger strike has been met with, even after 19 days. What will it take for those in power to listen to the people?…it is shocking and inhumane (sic)."
She has urged "the government to enter into a dialogue with the protestors, to understand the pain of the students, and end this impasse. We the people have a right to be heard. #sonamwangchuk #neet #cockroachjanataparty (sic)."
Aamir Khan denies Rancho link
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan denied that his 3 Idiots character Rancho was inspired by Wangchuk.
At the London Indian Film Festival, the actor clarified that this popular assumption is a "misconception." He said that neither he nor the film's writers knew of Wangchuk during the production.
Despite the clarification, the actor expressed deep concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health. He shared his hope that the activist would end his fast soon.