Chand Mera Dil OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ananya Panday-Lakshya's Romantic Drama

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Chand Mera Dil OTT: Nearly two months after its theatrical release, Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romantic drama has premiered on a leading OTT platform. Here are the details.

Chand Mera Dil on OTT
Chand Mera Dil OTT release date Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Chand Mera Dil has started streaming on a leading OTT platform.

  • The romantic drama stars Ananya Panday as Chandni Prasad and Lakshya as Aarav Rawat.

  • Directed by Vivek Soni, the plot revolves around college lovers who face sudden responsibilities after an unexpected pregnancy leads to marriage.

Chand Mera Dil on OTT: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romantic drama hit the theatres on May 22, 2026. It began streaming on a leading OTT platform nearly two months after its theatrical release.

Ananya Panday plays Chandni Prasad, and Lakshya portrays Aarav Rawat in Chand Mera Dil. It received a mixed response from critics and audiences during its theatrical run. The OTT debut now allows viewers to watch the story from the comfort of their homes.

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When and where to watch Chand Mera Dil on OTT

Chand Mera Dil has started streaming on JioHotstar from today, July 17.

Chand Mera Dil plot

The film is about Aarav and Chandni's college romance and how their journey shifts abruptly when Chandni gets pregnant, forcing them into a wedding. Soon, the couple had to adapt to the unexpected domestic duties, maturity and personal doubts.

Creative team and cast

Apart from directing the film, Vivek Soni co-wrote the screenplay with Tushar Paranjpe, while the dialogues were written by Soni, Paranjpe and Akshat Ghildial. Sachin-Jigar composed the music, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Dharma Productions backed the project.

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Apart from Ananya and Lakshya, the film also starred Aastha Singh, Paresh Pahuja, Manish Chaudhari, Iravati Harshe, Charu Shankar, Atul Kumar, Akhil Kaimal and Samaira Pawar in significant roles.

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Chand Mera Dil box office performance

Viewers and critics gave the film a divided reception during its theatrical run. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it raked in Rs 29.09 crore in net domestic earnings.

Its domestic gross collection stood at Rs 34.26 crore, while overseas earnings reached Rs 3.85 crore. Chand Mera Dil made a worldwide gross collection of Rs 38.11 crore in its lifetime haul.

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