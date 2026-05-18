Chand Mera Dil CBFC Cuts Spark Buzz As 96 Seconds Of Kissing Scenes Were Removed

Summary of this article
Chand Mera Dil CBFC cuts reportedly removed nearly 96 seconds of intimate visuals.
Chand Mera Dil U/A 16+ certificate confirmed alongside 135-minute runtime details.
Lakshya Ananya Panday romantic drama opens bookings with special ticket pricing strategy.
Chand Mera Dil CBFC cuts have become a talking point just days before the film reaches cinemas. The romantic drama starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya has reportedly completed its certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification, though not without several edits. The film has now received a U/A 16+ certificate after suggested modifications involving intimate scenes.
Chand Mera Dil kissing scenes removed during certification
According to a report published by Bollywood Hungama, the makers were asked to trim portions of the film featuring intimate moments. A 10-second kissing sequence was reportedly removed and replaced with alternate visuals.
The report further claimed that lip-lock scenes lasting a combined 1 minute and 26 seconds were also edited. In total, nearly 96 seconds of kissing visuals were said to have been cut before the film secured certification. The CBFC additionally sought consent-related documentation for child actors appearing in the film before clearance was granted.
Chand Mera Dil U/A 16+ certificate and runtime details
The censor certificate also revealed the film’s official runtime. Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil runs for 135.36 minutes, making it roughly two hours and fifteen minutes long.
Backed by Dharma Productions, the romantic drama features music by Sachin-Jigar with cinematography by Debojeet Ray and editing by Prashanth Ramachandran. The screenplay has been written by Vivek Soni and Tushar Paranjape.
Advance ticket sales are expected to begin soon, with makers reportedly introducing a pricing strategy aimed at attracting early audiences. Daytime shows are expected to be priced lower than evening screenings.
The film marks Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s first feature collaboration. Despite growing curiosity, both actors have largely stayed away from media promotions. Chand Mera Dil is scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 22.