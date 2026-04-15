Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi delay Deepens As War Drama Faces Fresh Hurdles

Summary of this article
Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi faces delays due to pending CBFC submission and approvals.
Film shifts from Galwan Valley conflict to human drama, altering core narrative significantly.
Release timeline uncertain as April and June windows both appear unlikely now.
Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi has slipped into uncertain territory, with its release timeline now unclear despite earlier expectations. The film, originally conceived around the Indo-China Galwan Valley clash, has undergone significant changes in both narrative and tone. Yet, even after these adjustments, the project appears far from reaching theatres.
Maatrubhumi delay: CBFC submission and regulatory hurdles
According to sources, the film has not yet been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification, which has only added to the delay. It has been indicated that after multiple revisions, the makers are still evaluating the next steps required for a smooth release. It was also stated that no authority, including the Ministry of Defence or the Army, has viewed the film so far.
This lack of clearance has effectively stalled the process, raising concerns about when the film will even enter the certification stage.
From Galwan Valley clash to human drama shift
The controversy dates back to the teaser release in December 2025, when criticism was directed at the film by Chinese state-affiliated media for allegedly distorting facts. Following this, it was suggested informally by government authorities that explicit references to China and the Galwan conflict be removed, considering diplomatic sensitivities.
Subsequently, the film was retitled Maatrubhumi, and its focus was reworked. It has been clarified that the project was not entirely reshot, but additional sequences highlighting family relationships and emotional arcs were filmed. While some war elements remain, the core conflict now appears less defined, leaving the narrative in a tricky position.
As of now, neither the earlier April window nor the speculated June release seems likely, with the film’s eventual arrival still uncertain.