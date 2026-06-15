Blue Samurai, Clean Stadiums: The Beautiful Tradition Of Japan's World Cup Fans

Following their thrilling 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match, Japanese supporters at Dallas Stadium once again became the talk of the tournament, not for their chants, but for their conduct. As the final whistle echoed, hundreds of Samurai Blue fans remained in the stands, armed with blue plastic bags, meticulously clearing away trash from the seating areas. This heartwarming display has become a signature tradition for Japan’s travelling faithful, symbolising the culture of respect and mindfulness known as "souji." This ritual is well-documented; it gained global admiration during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where fans cleaned stadiums regardless of match results, and continued throughout the 2022 tournament in Qatar. By leaving their sections cleaner than they found them, these dedicated supporters continue to set a powerful example of integrity that transcends the game of football itself.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Netherlands Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 Samurai Blue Fans AP Photo
Japanese fans collect trash after the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Tony Guttierez
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Netherlands Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 Samurai Blue Fans AP 9 Photo
Japan fans look on during the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Jessica Tobias
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Netherlands Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 Samurai Blue Fans AP 1 Photo
Bags of trash collected by Japan fans sits in the empty stands following the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Jessica Tobias
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Japanese fans collect rubbish after the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Tony Guttierez
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Japan fans clean up trash in the stadium following the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Jessica Tobias
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Netherlands Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 Samurai Blue Fans AP 4 Photo
Japan fans clean up trash in the stadium following the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Jessica Tobias
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Netherlands Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026 Samurai Blue Fans AP 5 Photo
Japan fans clean up trash in the stadium following the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Jessica Tobias
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Japan fans clean up trash in the stadium following the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Jessica Tobias
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A fan of Japan collects trash after the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Julio Cortez
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Japan fans show support during the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Jessica Tobias
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Japan's Koki Ogawa (19) and Takehiro Tomiyasu celebrate their side's second goal against the Netherlands during a World Cup Group F soccer match in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Julio Cortez
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Fans of Japan pose for a photo during a World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Julio Cortez
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