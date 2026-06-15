Blue Samurai, Clean Stadiums: The Beautiful Tradition Of Japan's World Cup Fans
Following their thrilling 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match, Japanese supporters at Dallas Stadium once again became the talk of the tournament, not for their chants, but for their conduct. As the final whistle echoed, hundreds of Samurai Blue fans remained in the stands, armed with blue plastic bags, meticulously clearing away trash from the seating areas. This heartwarming display has become a signature tradition for Japan’s travelling faithful, symbolising the culture of respect and mindfulness known as "souji." This ritual is well-documented; it gained global admiration during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where fans cleaned stadiums regardless of match results, and continued throughout the 2022 tournament in Qatar. By leaving their sections cleaner than they found them, these dedicated supporters continue to set a powerful example of integrity that transcends the game of football itself.
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
7/11
8/11
9/11
10/11
11/11
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE