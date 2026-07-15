Unnati Hooda Vs Huang Yu-Hsun Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Set For Chinese Taipei Challenge

Japan Open 2026 Badminton Live, Unnati Hooda Vs Huang Yu-Hsun Updates: Catch play-by-play updates from the BWF Super 750 Japan Open 2026 Round of 32 clash between World No. 24 Unnati Hooda and World No. 28 Huang Yu-Hsun on Wednesday, July 15, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Welcome to our live coverage of the BWF Super 750 Japan Open 2026 Round of 32 clash between World No. 24 Unnati Hooda and World No. 28 Huang Yu-Hsun at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Wednesday, July 15. This will be only the second meeting between the two players, with Huang winning their lone previous encounter. The match also pits two exciting young talents against each other, with 18-year-old Unnati looking to upset the 22-year-old Chinese Taipei shuttler and book her place in the Round of 16. Stay tuned for all the live updates from Tokyo.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Jul 2026, 10:33:29 am IST Unnati Hooda Vs Huang Yu-Hsun Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Streaming Info Live streaming of Japan Open 2026 badminton matches will be available to watch on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India.