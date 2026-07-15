Lakshya Sen Vs Koki Watanabe Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Eyes Victory Against Japanese Opponent

Japan Open 2026 Badminton Live, Lakshya Sen vs Koki Watanabe Updates: Catch play-by-play updates from the BWF Super 750 Japan Open 2026 Round of 32 clash between World No. 14 Lakshya Sen and World No. 17 Koki Watanabe on Wednesday, July 15, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Welcome to our live coverage of the BWF Super 750 Japan Open 2026 Round of 32 clash between World No. 14 Lakshya Sen and World No. 17 Koki Watanabe at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Wednesday, July 15. One of India's biggest medal hopes, Lakshya begins his campaign against a familiar opponent in what promises to be an entertaining opening-round contest. The head-to-head record stands at 2-1 in Lakshya's favour after three meetings, but it was Watanabe who emerged victorious in their latest encounter, edging the Indian 21-19, 15-21, 21-15 in a hard-fought Singapore Open quarterfinal on May 29, 2026. Lakshya will be eager to settle the score and make a winning start to his Japan Open campaign. Stay tuned for live scores, point-by-point updates, and all the key moments from the match.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Jul 2026, 08:24:07 am IST Lakshya Sen Vs Koki Watanabe Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Streaming Info Live streaming of Japan Open 2026 badminton matches will be available to watch on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India.