Who Is Hemedti? The RSF Commander Convicted Over Darfur Governor's Killing

Sudan's Devastating Civil War

The conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces has followed a deadly pattern, with the RSF accused of committing atrocities against civilians, particularly in the Darfur region. According to a UN investigation, the atrocities committed during and after the siege of El Fasher displayed "hallmarks of genocide" against the Zaghawa and Fur communities. The UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission concluded that the siege deliberately imposed "conditions of life calculated to bring about physical destruction" of targeted communities through starvation, denial of healthcare and restrictions on humanitarian assistance.