Sudan, DR Congo Top World's Most Neglected Crises: Norway Aid Group

Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been ranked as the world’s two most neglected humanitarian crises by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).
Despite massive displacement, violence, hunger, and suffering, these countries receive very little media coverage and international funding.
The NRC has called for greater global focus and increased humanitarian support to address the widening gap in response to forgotten crises.
Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have topped the Norwegian Refugee Council’s (NRC) annual list of the world’s most neglected humanitarian crises.
According to the NRC’s report released on Thursday, both countries continue to witness extreme levels of violence, mass displacement, and acute humanitarian needs, yet they receive disproportionately low international attention and funding.
In Sudan, the ongoing brutal conflict between the army and paramilitary forces has displaced millions and pushed large parts of the population to the brink of famine. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, persistent violence in the eastern regions has led to one of the world’s largest displacement crises, with limited global response.
The NRC highlighted that these crises suffer from “chronic neglect” — receiving far less media coverage and donor support compared to other global emergencies. The report warned that this lack of attention is allowing suffering to worsen and prolonging the crises.
NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland stated that the world is failing millions of people caught in forgotten conflicts. He urged governments, donors, and media organisations to increase visibility and support for such neglected emergencies.
Other countries featuring high on the list of neglected crises include Burkina Faso, Mali, South Sudan, and parts of Ethiopia. The annual ranking by the Norwegian Refugee Council aims to draw international attention to crises that often fall off the global radar.