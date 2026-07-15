UK Foreign Secretary Says Government Will Deport Child Rapist Shabir Ahmed

Foreign Secretary says UK will use “all possible levers” to deport child rapist Shabir Ahmed.
Cited recent agreements with Democratic Republic of Congo, Namibia and Angola after threatening sanctions.
Comments come amid pressure to speed up deportation of foreign offenders, particularly in high-profile cases.
The UK Foreign Secretary has said the government would consider “all possible levers” to secure the deportation of child rapist Shabir Ahmed.
Speaking to the Commons foreign affairs committee, the minister cited the success of the government in persuading three African nations, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Namibia and Angola, to take back foreign criminals and failed asylum seekers after threatening them with sanctions.
The Foreign Secretary’s comments come amid growing pressure on the government to deport foreign offenders, particularly high-profile cases like that of Shabir Ahmed, who was convicted in the Rotherham child grooming scandal.
Ahmed, a Pakistani-origin man, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2016 for multiple offences including rape of children. He has reportedly resisted deportation efforts, citing safety concerns if returned to Pakistan.
The Foreign Secretary told the committee that the government is exploring every available diplomatic tool to ensure Ahmed and other foreign criminals are removed from the UK. She highlighted the recent success with African countries, where threats of sanctions led to agreements on accepting deportees.
The minister said the government is committed to protecting British citizens and ensuring that foreign offenders serve their sentences and are deported where possible.
Opposition parties have criticised the government’s handling of foreign offender deportations, claiming delays and inefficiencies have allowed many to remain in the UK despite court orders.
The Home Office has been under pressure to speed up the deportation process, especially for those convicted of serious crimes like rape and grooming.
The Foreign Secretary’s remarks signal a tougher stance on using diplomatic and economic pressure to secure cooperation from countries reluctant to accept their nationals back.
This approach has been used successfully in the past with several nations, leading to increased returns of foreign criminals and failed asylum seekers.
The case of Shabir Ahmed continues to draw public attention, with many demanding swift action to deport him.