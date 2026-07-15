Israel Passes Law Halting Ultra-Orthodox Conscription Ahead of Elections

The laws come as the Knesset prepares to break for its summer recess, returning just days before the 27 October general election, which is also expected to serve as a referendum on Netanyahu's wartime leadership. Shlomit Ravitsky Tur-Paz, head of the religious and state programme at the Israel Democracy Institute, said Netanyahu was trying to ensure that ultra-Orthodox parties would negotiate exclusively with him after the vote, though she noted he faced resistance from within his own party as well as from the military.