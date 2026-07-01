Netanyahu Warns of Possible Third Iran Strike to Stop Nuclear Programme

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel is prepared to launch a third military operation inside Iran to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Netanyahu reaffirmed that Israeli troops will not withdraw from southern Lebanon as long as Hezbollah poses an active threat to the nation.
The Prime Minister maintained that the objective of achieving total victory against the Iranian axis and its regional allies remains unchanged.
Israel may strike Iran again, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Tuesday, pledging that his administration will block Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Netanyahu made this declaration during an interview with Hebrew-language broadcaster Channel 14. He said the military operations countered an existential threat and warned that Israel would strike again. Israel has already struck Iran twice.
"We entered Iran twice to save ourselves from destruction. There will be a third time if necessary. As long as I’m Prime Minister Iran will not have nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said.
He said the campaign against Iran and its regional allies was ongoing, adding that his government's objective of achieving "total victory" had not changed.
"It never ends," Netanyahu said when asked whether his Gaza war objective of achieving "total victory" was still in force. "Israel is stronger than it has ever been...We have more work to do. We will take care of what is left of the Iranian axis."
Stance on Various Issues
During his visit to soldiers in South Lebanon Netanyahu confirmed troops will remain in the area, following a US-backed security deal between the two countries.
"Our position is clear: we will not leave southern Lebanon until the threat has disappeared. And as long as Hezbollah, armed, is here and threatening us, we will stay here," Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu also refused to discuss reconstructing Israeli settlements in Gaza.
"As for rebuilding settlements in Gaza, you have to be ready to act first and talk afterward. Sometimes it’s better to separate the two. That’s why I’m not going to add anything further on that subject," Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu attributed his hardened stance on strategy to the October 7 attack by Hamas.
"After October 7, I learned lessons. Buffer zones should be in enemy territory, not in ours. I stand firm on our interests. I have enormous appreciation for our soldiers, our commanders and the security services, but what happened after October 7 made me understand even more strongly that we have a state with an army, not the other way around," Netanyahu said.
Relations with United States
Netanyahu brushed aside worries about his bond with US President Donald Trump. He said alliance ties remain firm, adding that the state does not need to broadcast every diplomatic strategy to the public.
"You have to understand that the art of statecraft isn’t limited to domestic politics. I don’t have to declare everything to the whole world at every moment," Netanyahu said.