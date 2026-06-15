'What The F**k Are You Doing?' Trump Says Netanyahu Nearly Derailed US-Iran Peace Deal

The strike forced a delay to the signing, which Trump said pushed to take place electronically on Sunday, with an in-person ceremony in Europe scheduled for a week from now on June 19. Trump had also been speaking to intermediaries in Iran to dissuade Tehran from retaliating to the Beirut strikes, which threatened to unravel weeks of difficult negotiations. "We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region. Let's not blow it," he posted on Truth Social as Iran threatened a military response.